Chiffchaff among the Spring migrants flooding into Ireland

The Chiffchaff is a member of the warbler family and is one of 16 warbler species that regularly breed in Ireland.

The spring migration of wild birds is in full swing and one of the migrants arriving in Ireland at present from the Mediterranean basin is the Chiffchaff, a small, brown, sparrow-sized bird.

Though it is very common and widespread, the Chiffchaff is not well known for at least two reasons. First, it has a skulking habit. It tends to lurk and loiter in dense cover seldom showing itself fully.

And second, it is a nondescript mixture of shades of pale brown with no distinctive markings or identification features, so much so that its most notable distinguishing feature is that it hasn’t got any.

On closer inspection the Chiffchaff is no easier to identify. The brown on the back can vary from greyish brown to greenish brown and the off-white on its underside, breast and throat can vary from buff to yellow. Leg colour is also variable. Since the birds are often seen in thick cover colours can look different in the shade than in full sunlight. And to make matters more confusing subspecies occur.

The Chiffchaff is a member of the warbler family and is one of the 16 warbler species that regularly breed in Ireland. Like many of its close relatives, the Chiffchaff has an eyestripe, a dark line running through its eye from its beak as illustrated above. Above that dark eyestripe it has a matching pale yellowish eyebrow known as a supercilium.

Warblers are so called because they have songs that are attractive to our ears.

Onomatopoeia is the formation of a word from a sound associated with what is named. Many birds are named onomatopoeically, the Cuckoo being a familiar example. The bird calls its name: ‘goo-ko’. The Chiffchaff is another example; its song is distinctive when heard in the tree tops in a woodland. If you repeat ‘silp-sulp’ five or six times in a slow and measured way you may be close to what the bird’s song sounds like.

Fortunately, excellent audio clips and videos are available online by simply typing ‘Chiffchaff song’ in your browser. Once you get your ear tuned in, a visit to your local woodland or hedgerow will hopefully reveal one of these newly arrived migrants and their pleasant song that reminds us how the bird got its common name.

