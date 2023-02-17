Chef Edward Hayden has the perfect pancake recipe to celebrate Pancake Tuesday

Did you know that Tuesday is Pancake Tuesday. Pancakes have become so popular in the last number of years and they are now always available, with many families tucking into pan loads of pancakes with a multitude of toppings most weekends. At one stage pancakes were the staple for shrove or pancake Tuesday, the last day before the fasting season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. This was the day, traditionally used, for using up the luxury items like eggs and butter and milk. Although now so readily available many of us observe the tradition each Pancake Tuesday. For us, I remember my mother standing at the white rayburn cooker when we were young with a scalding hot pan and jugs and jugs of batter to satisfy my father, brother, sisters and I. This is a simply delicious pancake batter to mark the day that’s in it for you all! Happy Pancake Tuesday & Happy Lent to you all!

Recipe:

Pancake Batter:

* 8oz/225g plain flour

* Pinch salt

* 1oz/25g caster sugar

* 2 large eggs

* 450ml milk

* Grated zest of 1 lemon

(optional)

Serving Suggestions:

* Chocolate Spread

* Maple Syrup

* Lemon & Sugar

* Honey

* Jam & Butter

* Mixed Berry compote & freshly whipped cream.

Berry Compote:

* 1lb/450g fresh/frozen berries (strawberries, redcurrants, blueberries, raspberries etc)

* 3oz/75g caster sugar

* Juice of 1/2 lemon

*2floz/50ml water

*1 shot of gran Marnier

Method:

* In a large mixing bowl sieve the flour and the salt together.

* Break in the two large eggs and whisk continuously whilst adding the milk until a smooth batter has been achieved.

* Add in the grated lemon zest (if using) and the sugar at this stage also. Mix thoroughly until combined and then transfer into the fridge to rest until required.

* Meanwhile heat a pan until quite hot. Add a little oil or butter to the pan and then spoon in the pancake batter and swirl quickly until the entire pan has been covered with the batter. Allow to cook for about a moment or two on either side until they are nice and golden brown.

Variations:

* Omit the sugar, make large pancakes and fill them with smoked salmon and crème fraiche.

* Add some fresh blueberries to the batter for fruity pancakes .

* Mix in some diced apple and cinnamon to the batter.

* Layer the pancakes up in a casserole dish with a creamy chicken and mushroom sauce and grated cheddar and bake like a lasagne.

Berry Compote:

* In a large saucepan place all the prepared fruits. You can leave all the fruits whole with the notable exception of the strawberries which you can cut into quarters and add to the rest of the fruits. Scatter the sugar and lemon juice on top of the fruits and add the water and gran Marnier.

* Heat very gently to allow the fruits to soften but also to generate a little fruity syrup.