Chef Edward Hayden: Beef burger recipe to celebrate Independence Day

Greetings everyone and hope that you are all well. Well this week I am mustering up all my confidence and giving you a delicious barbecue recipe in the hope that the sun will indeed shine. Next week is the 4th July, a day that is almost synonymous with whopping beef burgers so I am giving you a great recipe for same. I love doing barbecues and would often (summer and winter) have a burger night at home.

I simply adore this recipe for homemade burgers. I love to have a burger at least once a week and with some much different flavouring you can experience a different burger every time you indulge. The recipe we have listed will make 6-7 substantial sized burgers so you can wrap them up in cling film and freeze some until they are required. Also, if you wish use this recipe to make meat balls to serve with tomato enriched spaghetti that would be gorgeous too. So I conclude by inviting you to take courage in your hands, light up the bbq, invite the friends, chill the wine and hope for the summer sunshine!

INGREDIENTS:

* 1 1/2 lb/700g minced beef

* 1 bunch spring onions/ 1/2 medium onion-finely sliced

* 2 tablespoons sweet chilli jam/chutney

* 1 tablespoon freshly chopped mixed herbs

* Seasoning

* 2oz/50g breadcrumbs

* 2oz/50g grated cheese (parmesan, cheddar, blue, mozzarella)

* 1 large egg

METHOD:

* Preheat the barbecue. * Put the minced beef into a large mixing bowl. * Add in the finely diced onion. * Mix in the breadcrumbs, cheese and chopped parsley together with the chilli. * Season the mixture with a little salt and pepper. * Add in the egg and mash the mixture together with your hands using the egg as a binding agent. * Divide the mixture into 6-7 pieces and using a little plain flour shape them into your desired shapes about 1/2 inch thick. * Allow to rest in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Brush the burgers with a little oil to prevent them from sticking and barbecue on either side for 4-5 minutes. * You can cook the burgers in their entirety on the barbecue or if you so desire, transfer the burgers to a baking sheet and put them into the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes after being sealed, until they are fully cooked. To cook on the barbecue cook for 5 minutes on each side and close the lid whilst cooking to allow the burgers to cook through to the centre . Before serving either use a temperature probe (achieving above 75C) or cut one in the centre just to make sure as undercooked mince is a high risk product.

* Alternatively, if you are not using a barbecue, seal the burgers on a hot pan and continue to cook in the oven.

Serving Instructions:

* Cut a bread roll/burger bun/bread bap in half and grill lightly on the barbecue. * Mix some mayonnaise with a little sweet chilli jam and spread this on top of the bun. * Grill a rasher on the grill

* Serve the burger on top of the bun with a little lettuce, crispy bacon and some of roasted red peppers, sliced tomatoes and any other condiments that people choose. I have added an extra dollop of the sweet chilli mayonnaise for all to enjoy.