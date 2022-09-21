Charity Skittles Tournament in Wexford sees over €2,445 raised for Motor Neuron Disease Association

The generosity of the Gorey community saw €2,445.90 raised for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association at a week-long charity skittles tournament outside of Browne’s Pub.
Organised as part of the annual summer skittles tournament in Gorey, the charity event was particularly well-supported by people from across the community. While it was originally intended as a one-night event aimed at supporting a member of the community with Motor Neuron Disease, the high level of interest from participants led it to be extended into a week-long contest.
One of the event organisers, Mag Kenny, said that the event was a ‘brilliant success’ for everyone involved.
“I’d like to thank everyone who participated in the skittles; everyone who donated spot prizes and money to the worthy cause; Joe Browne for the use of his pub; Mag Boland for setting up the skittles matches; Sylvie and Alice for helping with match times; Ollie and Christie for being there every night and helping out and staff in Brownes. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she said.
A cheque for €2,445.90 was recently presented to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.