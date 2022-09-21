Charity Skittles Tournament in Wexford sees over €2,445 raised for Motor Neuron Disease Association

A cheque for €2,445.90 was presented to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association proceeds from the charity skittles tournament which was held outside Brownes Pub, Gorey recently. Pictured at the presentation in Gorey Hill were Mag Kenny, Sam Griffiths, Karen Kenny, Margaret Boland, Meritte Griffiths, Pat Griffiths, Mary Doyle, Martin Griffiths, Margaret Griffiths. Pic: Jim Campbell

The generosity of the Gorey community saw €2,445.90 raised for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association at a week-long charity skittles tournament outside of Browne’s Pub.

Organised as part of the annual summer skittles tournament in Gorey, the charity event was particularly well-supported by people from across the community. While it was originally intended as a one-night event aimed at supporting a member of the community with Motor Neuron Disease, the high level of interest from participants led it to be extended into a week-long contest.

One of the event organisers, Mag Kenny, said that the event was a ‘brilliant success’ for everyone involved.

“I’d like to thank everyone who participated in the skittles; everyone who donated spot prizes and money to the worthy cause; Joe Browne for the use of his pub; Mag Boland for setting up the skittles matches; Sylvie and Alice for helping with match times; Ollie and Christie for being there every night and helping out and staff in Brownes. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she said.

A cheque for €2,445.90 was recently presented to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.