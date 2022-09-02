CBS Wexford students David McDonagh and Rory Clancy raise over €5,000 for Zambian street children

Having been chosen to take part in the CBS Wexford’s Zambia Immersion Project David McDonagh and Rory Clancy have wasted no time in raising funds for the African community they will visit next year. The two Piercestown teenagers began their fundraising for the people of Kabwe in Zambia by organising an event in the local scout hall which included a raffle and some bingo.

Helped by Kevin and Michelle Bradley, the teenagers and their families put on a day of entertainment for the local area and raised an incredible €5,416.15 for the project.

"In these tough times we were all blown away by the generosity and support the boys were given,” said David and Rory’s parents. “It was just unbelievable. Everything came together so well. We are super proud of our boys.”

The families paid tribute to local businesses who had donated prizes for the raffle and explained how their sons had worked tirelessly selling tickets, going door to door, posting on Facebook and doing everything in their power to make sure they raised as much money as possible. David and Rory along with 15 other students and three teachers will head to Zambia next year where they will help with the development of a drop-in centre and a school for the region’s street children.