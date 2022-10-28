CBS students prepare for 24 sports in 24 hours as part of Zambian fundraiser

A pair of sports mad teenagers from Wexford have come up with a novel way to raise funds to help the children of Africa. Having been selected to visit Kabwe in Zambia next summer, CBS fifth year students Andrew O’Brien and Rory Donohue were tasked with organising a fundraiser to help build a new school for THE children as part of the Zambia Immersion Project.

Andrew, who is from Forth Mountain, and Rory, from Rosslare, decided to set themselves a challenge of playing 24 sports over 24 hours from November 1-2. At the Rosslare Centre on Tuesday, November at 11 a.m. they will begin their challenge with a sedate 20 minute game of walking soccer. This will be followed by 20 minutes of basketball and 20 minutes of unihoc, which is a hockey hybrid played on an indoor court. After a short break the two lads will take to the running track for 15 minutes before they attempt to beat Mike Powell’s world long jump record and then partake in a gentle game of boules.

After another break, and a moment to celebrate their new world record, Andrew and Rory will head to Rosslare Golf Club for some putting practise before some volleyball on the beach and a swim in Rosslare Strand. As evening sets in the two sportsmen will reconvene at St Mary’s GAA for some hurling, gaelic football, handball, squash and rounders as they approach the halfway point of their challenge.

Barntown will play host to the next leg of the challenge as things get physical with some palet, rowing machine, and gym work, with some leisurely pub sports – darts, snooker, and pool – rounding out the first day’s action.

After a good night’s sleep the CBS lads will resume at 8 a.m. finishing their challenge with some table tennis, cycling, soccer and tennis.

To support Andrew and Rory on their quest you can donate by visiting https://gofund.me/5526a06a