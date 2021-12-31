Cathy ‘out of her mind with excitement’ after winning car in Avonmore Musical Society raffle

GOREY’S CATHY QUIRKE was “thrilled” her 2021 came to an exciting end after she won the top prize at the Avonmore Musical Society raffle.

A brand new new Hyundai i10 will be on its way to the Gorey Musical Society stalwart, who said she is “out of her mind with excitement”.

Having only bought the ticket night before the draw, Cathy never thought she’d win.

“I didn’t expect it in a million years as I only wanted to support the fundraiser. I had forgotten to buy my ticket and I was all excited when I finally got the call then the next day. It just goes to show that what’s for you won’t pass you by.

"The car I have is six years old and is in good condition but I might trade it in now at Avon Motors, who sponsored the raffle.”

Cathy’s winning ticket was 316, which is sure to be her lucky number from now on!

Chairperson of Avonmore Musical Society Tomas Byrne thanked everyone who helped make the raffle a success by purchasing tickets and supporting the society.

This was one of the main fundraisers for the group and their upcoming production of “Sister Act” in April.

Denis Carter of Avon Motors said he was delighted to support the society with the fundraiser and wished them continued success.

For Cathy, she’s looking forward to taking a spin in her new car to go see Sister Act in April.

"I go to all their shows and they go to our shows, and there’s a bit of cross over with Stephen Acton from Gorey who might produce their shows at times. I know Rob Donnelly, the president of Avonmore, but I wouldn’t know many more in it. But as we’ve all been involved in shows for years, we think we know each other”.

Brendan Reilly from Seabank in Arklow won the second prize of €200 after his ticket, number 50, was pulled from the drum.