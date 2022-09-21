Castletown GAA Club’s Healthy Week will give community a taste of autumn activities

A ‘Healthy Week” showcasing a wide range of the activities available at Castletown Liam Mellows GAA Club will kick off on Monday, September 26.

Club members and non-members alike are invited along to get moving and get involved and with a host of activities and talks scheduled for the week, organisers are hoping to have something for everyone. Marc Halpin Fitness will host a variety of circuit classes including functional fitness and fat loss circuit classes, men over 40’s circuits, open circuit class and one-to-one personal training, among others. The full schedule of his events can be found on his Instagram. Aislinn will lead yoga classes throughout the week to help people to reconnect to body and mind. These include beach yoga classes, chair yoga, Mum and Baby yoga and more.

For those looking to learn a bit more about health and wellbeing, the club will host a series of talks including a first aid information evening on Thursday, September 29 at 8 p.m. and a nutrition talk with Ciara Goland on Saturday, October 6 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those looking to couple exercise with a bit of fun can join one of the ‘Mothers and Others’ camogie, rounders or football sessions throughout the week. For male participants, there will be ‘Dads and Lads’ football matches throughout the week. Those who want to start autumn on the right foot can learn more about the club’s walking groups at a series of sessions throughout the week.

“Castletown Liam Mellows GAA Club has been an active Healthy Club member since 2016 when they joined the GAA Healthy Club Project and we have gradually built our activities year on year. Our aim as a Healthy Club is to support the physical, social, emotional and psychological health of all and to make the GAA Club a hub for health in the community, for people of all ages to partake in,” explained Liz. "Over the years we have held a number of events like Drug and Alcohol Information Talks, Water Safety, First Aid, Gambling Awareness as well as more recently having Yoga classes, GAA for Mothers and Others, a Rounders Team and a Beginners Ladies Camogie session, gardening advice and lots more.”

Recently, the club has started circuit training for men and women. with a special class for men over 40 who wish to improve strength and flexibility.

Find more information about the ‘Healthy Week’ events and how to sign up on the Club’s social media pages.