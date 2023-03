Sinead, May and Aisling Ryan were at the St Patrick's Day parade in Carnew. Pic: Jim Campbell

In honour of the 50th anniversary of the club’s double win, Carnew Emmets Senior Teams led the way at this year’s Carnew St Patrick’s Day parade.

The colourful frenzy kicked off on Gorey Road, winding its way through the town and towards St Brigid’s Hall. It proved to be an exciting event for children and adults alike, with people and groups from across the community stepping out for their moment in the limelight.

