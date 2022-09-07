Wexford

Carnew community pitch in for Cool Camping event

From left: Dyrren Naylor with Marcus Naylor, Bridget Kinsella, Deirdre Cooper and Evelyn Naylor. Expand
Conor Faulkner and James Gregan. Expand
The young generation at the Carnew GAA, Camogie and Ladies Football &lsquo;Cool Camping Club&rsquo; on the club grounds on Saturday. Expand
Shannon Mallon with Grace Togher, Faye Mulroe and Laura Mulroe. Expand
Young club members gather for the event. Expand
Fergus Kinsella with Paidi Keogh, Graham Keogh and Brian Doran. Expand
Mark Collins with Tom Collins, Michael Collins and James Doran. Expand
Deidre Doran with Mag O&rsquo;Brien, Rachel Byrne and Linda Gregan. Expand

Amy Lewis

There was a festival feel at Carnew Emmets GAA Club recently when people from across the community pitched their tents for the inaugural Cool Camping fundraiser.

Over 30 families set up their tents on the club grounds before enjoying a day full of fun, food and festivities. A jam-packed itinerary kept everyone busy throughout the day with mini football games, an obstacle course for mini fittest family, a disco and trad music led by Toni Doran just some of the things enjoyed by those in attendance. The day ended with cosy conversation, smores and a singsong around the firepits.

A spokesperson for the club said that the event was a great success and that they hope to make it an annual occasion. 

