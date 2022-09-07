Carnew community pitch in for Cool Camping event

The young generation at the Carnew GAA, Camogie and Ladies Football ‘Cool Camping Club’ on the club grounds on Saturday.

There was a festival feel at Carnew Emmets GAA Club recently when people from across the community pitched their tents for the inaugural Cool Camping fundraiser.

Over 30 families set up their tents on the club grounds before enjoying a day full of fun, food and festivities. A jam-packed itinerary kept everyone busy throughout the day with mini football games, an obstacle course for mini fittest family, a disco and trad music led by Toni Doran just some of the things enjoyed by those in attendance. The day ended with cosy conversation, smores and a singsong around the firepits.

A spokesperson for the club said that the event was a great success and that they hope to make it an annual occasion.