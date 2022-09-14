Candy Warhol to take to the stage in Enniscorthy on Culture Night

THE Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy will be buzzing with colourful creativity on Friday, September 23, when it plays host to Candy Warhol as part of this year’s Culture Night programme of events.

One of Ireland’s foremost drag artists and the star of Comedy Central’s, ‘Dragony Aunts’, Candy will be making her way to Enniscorthy direct from her debut Fringe Festival appearance.

In Enniscorthy she will be joined by a formidable line-up of guests including Viola Gayvis, Daria Décolleté and Lavender for a night of drag, burlesque and comedy.

From Cork city, Candy Warhol has been one of Ireland’s most renowned drag artists for over a decade and she is a descendant of the legendary, Danny La Rue.

She is also the mother of Mockie Ah, which is Ireland’s leading drag haus, having gone from strength to strength since its formation in 2017.

Candy is an international star and has hosted regular shows in London in addition to performing across America and Europe. She also hosted Warsaw Pride to an audience of 50,000 people. Doors for the show open at 9.30 p.m. and while it’s a free event booking is essential.