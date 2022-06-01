Wexford

Camross holds coffee morning to raise funds for Ukraine

Lily Kavanagh from Camross, Hannah Doyle from Shanoule and Conor Creane. Back; Sophie and Emma Creane from Assagart. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
8/5/2022 Coffee morning for Ukraine at Camross hall. From left; Muireann and Elaine Hore from Kilgarvan and Imedla Dempsey Coolcull Big. Photo; Mary Browne Expand

Lily Kavanagh from Camross, Hannah Doyle from Shanoule and Conor Creane. Back; Sophie and Emma Creane from Assagart. Photo; Mary Browne

David Looby

Camross Hall was the venue for a coffee morning for Ukraine which saw people of all ages come out to support it.

Organised by the hall committee, there was a generous turnout as everyone enjoyed an opportunity to sit and chat and catch up with the neighbours. Certificates were given to students of St. Garvan’s National School Caroreigh, and prizes to the winners of the recent art competition ran in coordination with the 50th anniversary of the hall.

The walls were adorned with magnificent pictures, while the students interviewed their older family members and neighbours about the history and memories of the hall.

The 5th and 6th classes also compiled outstanding models of the hall, ball gown designs, and even a plaster ballroom dancing couple. On the Camross Hall Facebook Page, you can see a very entertaining vlog by the students of their own memories of taking part in their Christmas Concert in the Hall.

