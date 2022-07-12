Camolin Celtic enjoy night of glitz and glamour at fundraiser event in Gorey

While the shimmering masks worn at the recent Camolin Celtic masquerade ball may have kept people’s identities under wraps, there was no hiding the delight that everyone felt at being able to celebrate together once again.

In an effort to raise funds for the club, the club members decided to organise a unique event in the Amber Springs that brought people together after several years of lockdowns. It turned out to be a huge success, with everyone enjoying hours of fun, food and festivities.

All at Camolin Celtic would like to give thanks to the Amber Springs Hotel for hosting the event and their staff for helping them to have a wonderful night. They would also like to thank the organising committee; all who attended the event; Deirdre Curran for designing and making the mask for the hotel and Balloons by Bernie for decorating the function room on the night. Stone Solutions Camolin, The Pike Inn Camolin, John Byrne Concrete Cutting Craanford, Jacks Tavern Camolin, Pettitts Supervalu Gorey and Revival Recovery Room Gorey sponsored the event and Camolin Celtic wish to express their gratitude for the support.

Several of the players were presented with trophies on the night for their achievements throughout the last few years.

Awards:

A team 2019-2020

Player of the Year: Martin Wadding

Top score: Darly Murphy

A team 2021-2022

Player of the Year: Thomas Cloke

Top Score: Darly Murphy

B Team 2019-2020

Player of the Year /Top Score: Dan Kennedy

B Team 2021-2022

Player of the Year: Ryan Earl

Top Score: Lee Byrne