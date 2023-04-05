By Hook or by Crooke coastal fun walk

The group of walkers who started the Hike to the Hook at Tintern Abbey in 2022.

THIS year's Hike to the Hook will take place on Saturday, April 22, and will be covering a brand new route between the Hook Lighthouse and Crooke, Waterford, with participants getting free passage on the ferry.

With almost all of the walk offering views of the coast, the organisers, Hook Rural Tourism, are praying for good weather.

Walkers can start either at the lighthouse or in Crooke. With various lengths of routes there is one for everyone of any ability. From the full 21km option Crooke to Hook Lighthouse, to shorter options of 14km from Hook Lighthouse to Duncannon, 7km Hook Lighthouse to Templar's Inn and 6.35km Crooke to Duncannon.

This year the funds raised will be shared between Fethard RNLI, the Helen Blake Lifeboat Project as well as other local causes.

As an add on participants will be able to walk around Duncannon Fort which will be open on the day and can enjoy free tea and coffee at Duncannon Community Centre.

Spaces are limited so make sure you grab your ticket from www.HikeToTheHook.com as soon as you can. Tickets are €20 for adults and children go free.

