Bunclody coffee morning is a great success

Maisey Levingstone, Betty Bodells, June Jackson and Anne Porter at the Coffee Morning, aid of the Ukraine Appeal, in The Rectory Bunclody.

Eileen Dunne, Dr. Liam Dunne and Rev'd Trevor Sargent at the Coffee Morning, aid of the Ukraine Appeal, in The Rectory Bunclody.

Rachel Bayley, Rita Rothwell, Lyn Plunkett, Eamon Dooley and Kayla Plunkett at the coffee morning in aid of the Ukraine Appeal, in The Rectory, Bunclody.

A very successful coffee morning event took place in Bunclody recently which was very well supported by people in the community.

The event was one of a number of initiatives to take place in the town in recent weeks aimed at enhancing local organisations, amenities and facilities.

It came in the wake of a recent event in St Mary’s Church that was also a great success serving a duel purpose of giving Bishop Michael Burrows a community send off.

Among the many good causes that are supported locally is Christian Aid’s global vaccination programme and the setting up of a local Young Musician’s Fund which is aimed at giving young people interested in getting piano lessons free access to a couple of initial lessons to see if it’s something they would like to pursue.

Reverend Trevor Sargent is very much involved in that initiative and speaking to the Enniscorthy Guardian recently he said the fund is aimed at giving people a taste of music before they commit to taking up lessons proper.

Through the fund three free lessons would be provided to children, following which them and their parents could decide whether it’s something they would like to pursue further.

The organisers of the recent coffee morning event acknowledged the support of the community and thanked everyone for attending and making the initiative a great success for everyone involved.