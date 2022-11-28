Brrrrave Baginbun sea swimmers raise money for breast cancer research

MEMBERS of the Baginbun sea swimming group raised money for breast cancer research at a recent swim.
With many sporting pink swimming hats, the 60-strong group enjoyed a swim on a day when conditions were dry and rough, enjoying hot beverages afterwards on the cliff-top.
Aided by The Sweathouse sauna team of Carol and Darragh, they raised €685 in bucket donations.
Part of a 140-strong Hooked On Swimming Group who promote swim safety, the group previously organised a Dip or Splash event during the summer for the Solas centre in Waterford.