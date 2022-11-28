Wexford

Brrrrave Baginbun sea swimmers raise money for breast cancer research

Pink Swim participants braving the icy waters of Baginbun in aid of the fundraising Swim in Pink NBCRI, organised by the Hooked On Swimming Group. Expand
Kate Murphy braving the icy waters of Baginbun in aid of the fundraising Swim in Pink NBCRI, organised by the Hooked On Swimming Group. Expand

Pink Swim participants braving the icy waters of Baginbun in aid of the fundraising Swim in Pink NBCRI, organised by the Hooked On Swimming Group.

Kate Murphy braving the icy waters of Baginbun in aid of the fundraising Swim in Pink NBCRI, organised by the Hooked On Swimming Group.

David Looby

MEMBERS of the Baginbun sea swimming group raised money for breast cancer research at a recent swim.

With many sporting pink swimming hats, the 60-strong group enjoyed a swim on a day when conditions were dry and rough, enjoying hot beverages afterwards on the cliff-top.

Aided by The Sweathouse sauna team of Carol and Darragh, they raised €685 in bucket donations.

Part of a 140-strong Hooked On Swimming Group who promote swim safety, the group previously organised a Dip or Splash event during the summer for the Solas centre in Waterford. 

