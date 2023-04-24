Bring back the package holiday! Booking your own can be perilous

Do you remember the days of the package holiday? God they were great weren’t they?

I’m probably looking back with rose coloured sunglasses, but the package holiday was a simple process. You went into the travel agent, told them how much you had to spend and they booked you a holiday. Simple as that.

The first time myself and my friend went away on a package holiday, we went to the same old stomping ground as every other Irish Twenty Something of the time – Playa del Ingles. I don’t remember anything about the accommodation except the blankets were mustard coloured and the couch green. We partied every night till six in the morning before falling into bed for a few hours and getting up again around 10 am to catch a few rays. We had some craic.

The last time I went on a package holiday was with two children and a husband and the Algarve was the destination. The craic wasn’t as good it has to be said, but the accommodation was much better. Himself hated every minute of it and swore he was never doing a package holiday again.

So we’ve organised our own annual summer holiday each year since with mixed success. Last year in the South of France we ended up in a hotel (and I use the term loosely) that could only be described as a French version of Fawlty Towers. The owners, an elderly couple, spoke no English, he only had one eye and every time he brought the breakfast out, the tray would shake as if there was an earthquake. I still can’t work out was it his poor vision or the delirium tremors.

This year we opted to go back to France albeit a different, less expensive part! We spent hours trawling various websites looking for nice but affordable accommodation, not an easy task in France but finally we came up with, what we reckoned were three little gems in three different locations.

Until the other day when The Youngest, who is by far the most IT savvy in the family, asked could she look at the places we were going. I brought up Booking.com and showed her the links. She studied them furiously for a few minutes, her fingers running back and forth over the keyboard before looking at me and saying, “You do know that two of these places we are staying in are on the same road. They are actually just round the corner from one another.”

“What?!” I shriek. “That can’t be right. We’re going to three different places.” Oh, but it was right. We had only gone and booked two different accommodations in the same village. 6 nights in a place the size of Clonroche. “Feck! What are we going to do?”

This wouldn’t have happened with a package holiday. I wonder is there any availability in Playa del Ingles?