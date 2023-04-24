Wexford

Bring back the package holiday! Booking your own can be perilous

Justine O'Mahony

Close

We had only gone and booked two different accommodations in the same village in France...This wouldn’t have happened with a package holiday!

Do you remember the days of the package holiday? God they were great weren’t they?

I’m probably looking back with rose coloured sunglasses, but the package holiday was a simple process. You went into the travel agent, told them how much you had to spend and they booked you a holiday. Simple as that.

