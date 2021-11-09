Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Breaking down barriers one stage at a time

From waiting ten years to get diagnosed to staring in a play about autism , the journey has just begun for Gorey actor Jayson Murray

The cast of What I don't know about Autism. Expand
The cast of What I don't know about Autism with Jayson (right). Expand
Jayson Murray. Expand

Close

The cast of What I don't know about Autism.

The cast of What I don't know about Autism.

The cast of What I don't know about Autism with Jayson (right).

The cast of What I don't know about Autism with Jayson (right).

Jayson Murray.

Jayson Murray.

/

The cast of What I don't know about Autism.

goreyguardian

Cathy Lee

YOUNG Gorey actor Jayson Murray is helping to break down the stigma surrounding autism by starring in the highly praised play “What I (Don’t) Know About Autism”.

The 23-year-old Trinity College Dublin student found his happy place on the stage at a young age, but it was early 2019 when he first got involved in the play by Fair City writer and actor Jody O’Neill.

Jayson said that it was a role he felt he could bring his own experience to, having been diagnosed with autism in his late teens.

Privacy