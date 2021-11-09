Breaking down barriers one stage at a time

YOUNG Gorey actor Jayson Murray is helping to break down the stigma surrounding autism by starring in the highly praised play “What I (Don’t) Know About Autism”.

The 23-year-old Trinity College Dublin student found his happy place on the stage at a young age, but it was early 2019 when he first got involved in the play by Fair City writer and actor Jody O’Neill.

Jayson said that it was a role he felt he could bring his own experience to, having been diagnosed with autism in his late teens.

Growing up in the UK and moving to Gorey as a teenager, Jason said that he has first-hand experience of how two societies tend to treat and understand people with autism.

Although the play came to a halt in March 2020 due to the pandemic, it has toured in Cork, Wicklow and Dublin and always includes a question and answer session with the cast afterwards, to allow for a broadening conversation about autism.

Jayson said that although he is unsure yet whether he’ll pursue a career in acting but he has thoroughly enjoyed the experience acting in this drama that embraces comedy, music, information and tragedy, all pulled together to capture the lived experience of autistic people.

“I heard about the play through a post on Facebook and when I met the writer and director, we first had a chat about what our own thoughts, ideas and opinions were about autism. It was important that we were on the same page about how we wanted autism presented and we read through some scenes. At that time I had just finished a year’s PLC in drama in Bray, having done my Leaving Cert at Gorey Community School and acted with Gorey Little Theatre’s pantomimes and Gorey Musical Society.

“I wanted to get involved in this play because I really didn’t like the way that autism was regularly represented on screen or in mass media. For example documentaries focused on children with autism who were terrors and lashed out at their families causing them mayhem, or even in the fictional world too. We have shows like The Good Doctor or the Big Bang Theory showcasing autistic people or portraying them as not understanding social skills or in general being very intelligent but rude. There’s so much more to autistic people in terms of variables between those two drastic depictions”.

Jayson explained that within the cast of the play, some members are on the spectrum while others are not or are termed “neurotypical” (non-autistic).

“The play has opened a lot of people’s eyes to many different facets of the autistic spectrum and it’s showing people that the spectrum isn’t as rigid as maybe the idea out there says it should be. Autistic people can have good days and bad days and while some people may be non-speaking or non-verbal, they can still have an incredible amount of intelligence and coherence. Those members of the cast who aren’t autistic have themselves learned a lot about autism and neuro-diversity along the way and have embraced a lot of practises that we first developed in the rehearsal space. We had it set up so that it was an inclusive space so for both the autistic people and the non-autistic people, if you needed to take a break we had that, which is something you don’t often get in other shows that tend to be more strict. We pride ourselves that this is the first relaxed play that the Abbey Theatre has ever done.

“This month we launched the live-stream and downloadable version of the play, so this gives access to people who do not want to come into the theatre itself maybe for sensory reasons. We’ve had groups of teachers and medical professions who suggested we bring the play to schools, so with the on-demand it’ll be a great tool for groups to invest in”.

Jayson explained that the play has developed and changed over time, especially having taken a break over the pandemic, which has changed the nature of it ever so slightly.

“We had lot of interest after the first run of the show from lots of different theatres but sadly lockdown came and we didn’t get to move on with the play. It’s a strange experience even now coming back into it having had so much time away from it all. Certain scenes we’re more conscious about due to specific social contact and we have to get antigen tests every couple of days to make sure that we’re as safe as possible and not putting people in danger, but we were so happy to get back on stage though and perform again in front of an audience.

“Before lockdown the question and answer session would have been more general questions about autism, but now we’re getting queries in relation to how lockdown impacted people with autism. People want to know if autistic people struggled with it or enjoyed it and there has been a heavy focus on that.

“One of the things that I can bring to the production is that I didn’t grow up with the supports around me that other kids with autism had. I grew up learning to mask my autism as I wasn’t being afforded the help I needed from certain institutions as I didn’t have a diagnosis.

“I was trying to get along in a normal world, as I wanted to do that like everyone else and do my Leaving Cert or exams for myself. I didn’t want to be singled out and be different. Even though I have the diagnosis now, it can still be difficult to find the supports that I can be afforded so I’m still learning and recovering from that I suppose”.

Jayson said that he sometimes still finds himself falling into old habits or behaviours, masking his autism as that is how he had to grow up.

“When I was about three or four, the doctor mentioned to my parents that he believed I had ADHD but it wasn’t until I was about seven that another doctor first brought up the idea of autism. It was a long difficult experience for me to get an official diagnosis and I was living in the UK at the time so it was through the NHS. There was a lot of lack of support from the schools I was in but also the rest of the world. Without an official diagnosis, people are less inclined to do anything about it.

“My family and parents were of great help to me, but it took ten years to get diagnosed so I was 17 when it finally came and almost all of my development years had passed at that stage. I was hanging in the balance and although it was very long road, this length of time is not uncommon in Ireland or the UK. Sometimes if I don’t feel I can be open and myself in a certain space, I act how people expect me to as that’s a behaviour I’ve grown up with nearly because it’s easier. In the UK I didn’t tell many people about my autism even before I got diagnosed and I kept it hidden because a lot of time autism would have been used as a slur or a joke. It was used as a name to call someone if they did something odd, so that was frightening at times. I knew that autism most likely applied to who I was and you’d hear people making fun of it just out of habit and it creates that hostile environment. In Ireland I haven’t seen as much of that so there does seem to be better awareness and accommodation of autistic people here”.

Although Ireland has a better understanding, Jayson said that the medical approach is still similar to the UK’s approach.

“For example without the piece of paper with your diagnosis, there’s not much either can do so you need to have proof before you can get any sort of understanding or accommodation. It’s a tough one but I understand that there are constraints there and it’s not the fault of individual but that of the system”.

Jayson said that the stage was where he always felt most comfortable

“When I was two I started with dance, moved in to musical theatre and did drama school on the weekend and trained then throughout my life. I always gravitated towards the theatrical arts and wherever I was or whatever I was doing, I’d try my best to get myself on stage or get performing. I’ve never been 100 per cent sure why I’m so comfortable on stage but it just feels like a space where I can just be myself and own the space. I’m able to get along with everybody there at the same time too and I don’t have to pretend.

“For a non-autistic person, I would recommend that if someone with autism opens up to you about it, listen to the language that they use and be respectful of that. If they call themselves an autistic person, then try to stick along those lines while they could refer to themselves as someone “with autism”. It’s each person’s own preference, but it’s about a 50/50 split in the community when it comes to which a person prefers.

I’d suggest that if you have a question about autism, ask it but make sure it’s a respectful one. I would also saw don’t just reel off what you’ve read about autism on Google, because every autistic person is very different and the label doesn’t make them all the same. These are human beings behind this name that they’ve been given”.

What I (Don’t) Know about autism is inspired by the writer Jody O’Neill’s own experience with autism, being a mother to a child with autism and then discovering her own autism.

It celebrates differences and similarities in autistic identity whilst offering deeper insight and understanding to non-autistic audiences

The play has been nominated for a 2021 Zebbie Award for Best Theatre Script and it’s funded by the Arts Council with additional support from Arts & Disability Ireland, Bank of America and AsIAm.

The play has just finished its Abbey Theatre tour and is available to purchase on demand from now until November 20.

Visit www.abbeytheatre.com and search “What I (Don’t) Know About Autism” to find out more.