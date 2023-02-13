Boolavogue NS celebrate Grandparents’ Day in style

THE doors of Boolavogue National School were thrown open to a large gathering of visitors recently when it celebrated Grandparents Day.

The day began with mass in the local church at 11.30 a.m. which had a large congregation of parents and grandparents.

The pupils were allowed to sit with their grandparents for the mass and they were also allowed to walk their grandparents back to their classroom to show them the work they do in school.

It was a very special event and there was a lovely atmosphere about the day with tea and coffee served to the visitors.

It was an ideal opportunity for the grandparents and parents to mingle with the pupils and staff in a very informal manner.

It was a day that was thoroughly enjoyed by the pupils and the visitors who were acknowledged for attending in large numbers.