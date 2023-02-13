Wexford

Boolavogue NS celebrate Grandparents’ Day in style

Scott and Jessica Bailey with their granny. Expand
Elsie Owens with her mam and grandad. Expand
Cameron Clarke and his nanny. Expand
Lucy, Cian and Charlie Whelan with their granny. Expand
Noah Doran and his grandparents. Expand
Annette Murphy, Kathleen Gahan and Linda Holmes. Expand
Nahla Sweeney with her grandparents. Expand
Catherine Doran with her grandchildren Daniel and Clara. Expand
Andrea and Isabel French with their grandparents. Expand

THE doors of Boolavogue National School were thrown open to a large gathering of visitors recently when it celebrated Grandparents Day.

The day began with mass in the local church at 11.30 a.m. which had a large congregation of parents and grandparents.

The pupils were allowed to sit with their grandparents for the mass and they were also allowed to walk their grandparents back to their classroom to show them the work they do in school.

It was a very special event and there was a lovely atmosphere about the day with tea and coffee served to the visitors.

It was an ideal opportunity for the grandparents and parents to mingle with the pupils and staff in a very informal manner.

It was a day that was thoroughly enjoyed by the pupils and the visitors who were acknowledged for attending in large numbers.

