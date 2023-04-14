Booking almost full for this year’s Art in the Open festival in Wexford

Booking has already almost reached capacity for this year’s Art in the Open festival with many return visitors and exciting new artists set to travel to Wexford in the summer from South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Iceland and the UAE as well as the US, Canada, Europe and the UK.

The organisers of Europe’s largest outdoor painting festival have been taken aback by the early level of interest in the 16th annual event, with another three months to go until it opens on July 30.

“Art in the Open is getting bigger and better by the year and booking is almost full for this year’s packed programme of paint-outs, workshops and presentations”, reported event coordinator Alma Hynes.

The 2023 plein air festival will be spread over three counties of the south east, Wexford, Carlow and Waterford, giving visiting great choice when it comes to beautiful landscapes, harbours and country homes to capture the character of the region.

Paint-outs will take place in St Mullin’s, New Ross, Ballyhack/Passage East, Rosslare Strand and Ballymore Demesne while the annual Charity Quick Draw on Wexford’s Main Street will be in aid of festival charity partner Wexford Women’s Refuge.

“We’re looking forward to working with them and raising some funds to support them as they build their new refuge in Maudlintown”, said Alma. Last year’s quick draw raised €3,250 for Wexford Rape Crisis Centre.

Art in the Open is of great economic benefit to the south east region with more than 200 artists, some with their families in tow, visiting for up to eleven nights, exploring and enjoying local shops, pubs and restaurants.

The festival committee host social gatherings to allow artists and volunteers to socialise and get to know each other in convivial surroundings.

When all the painting is done, the grand finale takes the form of a a gala exhibition of the work in Green Acres Gallery on August bank holiday Sunday and Monday.

Art in the Open is grateful to Wexford County Council’s tourism department and Bolands Hyundai for their continued support of the festival.