Blues rock gig in Enniscorthy

Music fans in Enniscorthy and across County Wexford are in for a really special treat when one of the world’s most talked about new blues rock guitarists stops off for a gig in Holohan’s Bar in Slaney Place.

Dom Martin and his band will perform a fully electric show on Saturday, April 30, and it promises to be a great night out for all discerning music fans.

The gig is being promoted by the Blackstairs Blues Festival and the artist himself is eagerly looking forward to finally getting to play his full band show in the intimate venue, having had to postpone a previous scheduled date.

Widely acknowledged as one of the stars of the contemporary blues scene Martin will be showcasing material from his latest album, ‘A Savage Life’, as well as other standards from his eclectic repertoire.

The multi-award winner was voted best acoustic blues act in the UK blues awards in both 2020 and 2021 and is currently a nominee in five categories in this year’s UK awards.

Saturday nights gig will get under way at 9 p.m. and it’s sure to attract a lot of interest among the local rock community.