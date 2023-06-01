Bloom success for Wexford garden designer who showcased the potential of virtual reality in his creation

The opening day of Bord Bia Bloom in the Phoenix Park saw Wexford entries receive seven medals for their works, including a bronze medal for a show garden which showcases the potential of virtual reality (VR) technology in garden design.

A total of 36 medals were handed out to show gardens; plant nurseries and floral and botanical art exhibits ahead of the five-day festival which opened on Thursday morning. From Wexford, seven medals were awarded, including a bronze to garden designer Darragh Collopy, local plant nurseries, A.O.I.F.A Floral Artists and the Botanical and Floral Art entries.

Darragh Collopy, who received a Bronze medal for his garden design, holds a BSc. in Product Design & Innovation and is pursuing his postgraduate studies in garden design with the Garden Design Academy of Ireland. His show garden at Bord Bia Bloom is one of a total of 22 small, medium, and large show gardens which provide a colourful demonstration of the latest trends and innovations in garden design.

His Virtual Haven garden with Krittiya Yoga, showcases the potential of virtual reality (VR) technology in garden design. Offering visitors an opportunity to step into the virtual world to explore the initial design concept before viewing the completed garden in real life.

This garden has been built with reclaimed materials and is designed to encourage biodiversity with a number of pollinator-friendly plants. With Asian influences inspired by the designers travels in Thailand, the design includes areas for meditation and growing herbs, making this a functional space that combines beauty and practicality.

In the Nursery and Floral Pavilion Awards section, a total of 10 gold medals were awarded to nurseries exhibiting at this year’s event. From Wexford, three plant nurseries were awarded Gold; Kilmurry Nursery, Irish Fuchsia Nursery and AOIFA Feature.

In the A.O.I.F.A. Floral Art Competition this year, Paula Hore from Co. Wexford (Wexford Garden & Flower Club) won Silver in the category ‘Summer Serenade’. A Gold medal was won by Jane Symes from Enniscorthy (Wexford Garden & Flower Club), in ‘The Wonders of Nature’ category.

In the Botanical and Floral Art section, a Silver Gilt medal was won by Anne McLeod from Coolree, Wexford for her piece ‘Apple Blossom’. This art was featured in the floral category of the Botanical and Floral Art competition.

Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia Chief Executive, congratulated the awards winners announced on Thursday: “The medals awarded this morning is testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the Irish horticulture community and we are incredibly proud to showcase this talent. As we prepare to open the doors to Bloom 2023, I’d like to thank and acknowledge all those involved whose sheer dedication has helped Bord Bia to deliver what we believe will be a unique and truly uplifting experience for this year’s visitors.”

The festival was officially opened by Bord Bia Bloom patron, President Michael D. Higgins, with his wife Sabina on Thursday morning. In addition to the stunning gardens, the event offers a variety of activities and experiences including live talks across five stages, performances and activities in the Budding Bloomers Kid’s Zone, cookery demonstrations on the Quality Kitchen Stage, and musical performances.

Bord Bia Bloom continues in the Phoenix Park until Monday June 5.