Blackwater named Wexford’s tidiest town for third year in a row

Blackwater has been named Wexford’s tidiest town for the third year in succession and, in addition, the tidiest town in the south east region. The results of this year’s Tidy Towns competition, announced Friday afternoon, put the picturesque village top of the pile once more ahead of Wexford town and Duncormick in second and third place respectively.

Both Blackwater and Wexford town received gold medals for their work this year, while there were bronze medals for Rosslare Strand, Gorey and Enniscorthy. Further success for Enniscorthy came with a national title in the Good Windows Award sponsored by The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland.

Killane won an Endeavour Award while the Ahare River and Biodiversity Development Group won the Water Communities Award for the south east, and a prize of €7,000, which was sponsored by Inland Fisheries Ireland, Waterways Ireland and the Local Authority Waters Programme.

Nationally, Trim in Co Meath was named Ireland’s tidiest town for 2022 and also the country’s tidiest large town. Rosscarbery in west Cork was named Ireland’s tidiest village, Clonakilty, also in west Cork, was named the country’s tidiest small town, while Ennis in Co Clare was named tidiest large urban centre.