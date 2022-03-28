Bestselling author Kathleen McMahon to give reading at Wexford Library

The acclaimed Irish writer, Kathleen McMahon, visits Wexford Library to give a reading of her work on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. She will read from her most recent novel Nothing but Blue Sky and a new short story. This is an opportunity for audience members to hear a renowned writer talk about the writing process and to ask questions from their reading experience.

Nothing but Blue Sky is Kathleen’s third novel. It was long-listed for the 2021 Women's Prize for Fiction. One of the judges there, Bernardine Evaristo, said the book stood out for having a male protagonist. Donal Ryan says of the book “What a beautiful novel.., elegant, understated, subtly powerful, and rings so perfectly true.”

Her first novel, the number one bestselling This is how it ends, was an international success and translated into more than 20 languages. It was a Richard and Judy Book Club choice. Her second novel, the much acclaimed, Long, Hot Summer, was published in 2015. Kathleen is a former radio and television journalist with RTE. She lives in Dublin.

For more information and to book your place at this free event , contact Wexford library by phone at 053-9196760 or email wexfordlibrary@wexfordcoco.ie. All welcome but places must be booked