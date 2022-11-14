Ben (1) bounces back from year of surgeries and heartbreak as his mother is named Wexford Carer of the Year

Claire Murphy from Ramsgate Gorey was presented with the Co Wexford Netwatch Family Carer of the year 2022 award on Thursday morning in the Carer's office Henritta Street Wexford. Pictured are Denis, Benjamin and Claire Murphy.

At one point Claire and Denis Murphy didn’t think they’d be taking their son home, didn’t think little Benjamin would overcome the myriad of complications doctors discovered as Claire entered her eighth month of pregnancy. But not only has Benjamin made it home, he is now beginning to flourish, to put behind him the six surgeries he has already endured in his young life.

That he is flourishing is thanks in no small part to his parents and, in particular, to Claire, the newly-crowned Wexford Family Carer of the Year. Nominated by husband Denis, she was chosen for the award by Jason Carroll and the rest of the team at the Wexford Family Carers Ireland branch. And Jason said the Gorey couple’s story was one which simply demanded attention.

“Denis’s nomination of Claire really stood out, he gave a moving, heartfelt description of how she has not just managed or coped over the last few years, but been the rock for the family, a superhero,” said Jason.

In addition to caring for Benjamin (1) as he carefully negotiated one procedure after another, Claire and Denis’s other son, Alex (3), was recently diagnosed with autism. And this merely added to the admiration Denis expressed in submitting her for the award.

“Claire is an inspiration, not just for carers, but for us all,” he wrote. “When I think about what she does on a daily basis, how much love and care she shows it chokes me up, during the course of us having Alex and Ben, though the good times will always outshine the bad, the bad has been heart-breaking. However, seeing how Claire dealt with it all made me so proud of her, and when our kids are old enough to understand they too will be proud of her.”

Outlining the challenges they have faced since Benjamin was born 13 months ago, Claire said their son had posterior urethral valves, resulting in a blockage in the urethra and his urine back-flowing into the kidneys. When he was a week-old he had surgery and now has a stoma just below his belly button for him to urinate. In addition he was in a full-body cast until just a few weeks ago due to hip dysplasia.

“He’s had a couple of emergency surgeries and two hernias, the hip dysplasia is an inconvenience compared to everything else,” says Claire. “He had six surgeries before he was one, it’s been a rollercoaster, and, on top of that, my three-and-a-half year old is autistic, so we’re trying to manage him and make life as normal as possible while staying up in Dublin with Ben who was in Temple St and then Hollis St. But the long-term prognosis is good, he just had a review on Monday and the surgeon is happy with him.”

Explaining why he had nominated his wife for the award, Denis said just telling their story had proved therapeutic for them both. “I saw the award online and thought she deserved it, but it is difficult to get those personal things out there, a lot of it you almost want to keep to yourself; it’s our experience of what we’re living with every day but there’s so many people out there who are going through similar experiences. Until you know there are people experiencing the same it feels very lonely.”

And while they admit that it’s been difficult financially, the couple say they have no plans to fundraise to help ease their plight.

“We’ve been struggling financially but thankfully I recently got carer’s allowance,” says Claire. “We’ve had to do it all privately because there’s no resources in Wexford or anywhere in Ireland at the moment, there’s a real shortage of staff. We do have the bit of savings there, although we are starting to eat into them, but you always feel like there’s somebody worse off than you or deserves it more than you.”

Presenting the award to Claire, Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell said she was “humbled” to be in their company and “totally in awe of both of you”. “Thank you Denis for nominating her,” said Cllr Bell. “It took a lot for you to put down your heartfelt emotions about you and your family, it takes a lot for you to do that.”

Now in their 15th year, the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards seek to recognise and shine a light on the remarkable contribution of the more than half a million people in Ireland who provide care at home to loved ones such as children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction.

The 19 million hours of unpaid care provided each week by family carers would cost the State €20bn a year to replace. Family carers often go unnoticed in the community despite the immense workload they take on and the significant commitment they show to those that they care for. This has particularly been the case during the pandemic with many left increasingly isolated.

Mick Galwey, Netwatch Brand Ambassador, said, “Family carers are the backbone of our local communities and the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards offer a chance to highlight their sheer tenacity, selflessness and resilience. We have learnt more than ever over the last two years just how important caring is. Family carers are ordinary people we know doing extraordinary work behind closed doors. It is only right that we champion their contribution and to be a part of that is very special to me and to Netwatch.”