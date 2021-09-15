Bannow harmonica brothers to star in TV show celebrating history of trad in South Wexford

Two Wexford harmonica players feature on a TG4 music programme this Sunday at 9.30 p.m.

"There aren’t a lot of Irish harmonica players who play jigs and reels, and who write jigs and reels,” Philip King comments in this week’s ‘Sé mo Laoch. “The Murphys have a special way of playing. They’re masters.”

TG4’s series continues to shine a spotlight on some of Ireland's finest exponents of traditional music and song with an intriguing look at the culture of South Wexford and the vital role musicians John and Pip Murphy play as guardians of their home’s musical heritage.

Yola, a direct link to the area’s Norman heritage, was once the unofficial language of South Wexford, along with a thriving mumming tradition. John and Pip Murphy’s effortless harmonica playing and enthusiasm for the local tunes they were handed down from their father Phil form another deep connection to the area’s past.

In this week’s programme US harmonica player Rick Epping describes how as a small child Pip Murphy would reach up to take his father’s mouth organ from wherever he might have left it and attempt to play it, a habit that left him with a lifelong ability to play the harmonica “upside down”.

Pip recalls how he would listen to his father, award-winning harmonica player Phil Murphy, playing every day after work, a story echoed later in the programme by Pip’s daughter Tanya in relation to her own father.

"Usually the minute he comes home from work the first thing he picks up is the mouth organ, and the last thing he puts down at night is the mouth organ.”

Pip and John first began to play with their father as children at local Fleadhs, and the family played as a trio until Phil’s death shortly after they recorded the album, “The Trip to Cullenstown” together in 1989.

The album’s signature tune, composed by Phil about one of his favourite local haunts, was shared far and wide in Irish music circles. During the programme Pip tells how John and himself were brought to a trad session in a Paris basement by an Irish music lover to find a group of up to 20 Chinese musicians playing their father’s tune.

Prior performing commitments led to the brothers playing as a duo in the months following their father’s death, and in the years that followed they have continued to proudly play and share the music of South Wexford, as members of "The Tin Sandwich Band”, and through the annual Phil Murphy Festival, founded as a one-off event in memory of their father and 29 years later still going strong.

“It’s fair to say that the state of traditional music in South Wexford depends very much on the music of the Murphys, and equally on their personalities. They’re incredibly generous and open with their music. They’re also very proud of the tradition they’re continuing,” concludes Áine Hensey in this week’s ‘Sé mo Laoch.

The programme features rousing footage of John and Pip playing in a Wexford lighthouse.