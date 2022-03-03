Ballycogley Players are back on stage and hitting the drama circuit with ‘The Beacon’ by Nancy Harris

Award-winning Ballycogley Players are making a welcome return to Wexford Arts Centre with the amateur premiere of The Beacon by Nancy Harris on Friday and Saturday night, March 4 and 5, in advance of going on the Amateur Drama Festival Circuit which is resuming after a two year absence.

The drama group who won the All-Ireland Confined Finals in 2018 with The Night Alive by Conor McPherson, will also stage The Beacon in Our Lady’s Island on Friday, March 11. Tickets are available from the Arts Centre and at the door in Our Lady’s Island.

The group will take part in drama festivals in New Ross, Tipperary, Carnew, Shercock, Kilmuckridge, Ballinamore and Wexford.

Members didn’t rest on their laurels during lockdown and kept connected through regular Friday night sessions on Zoom, looking at plays performed by Ballycogley over the years, reading excerpts from plays and holding quizzes.

Once restrictions eased in May 2021, they started planning for an Outdoor Theatre Festival in August with four plays selected - Lovers Winners by Brian Friel, Lockdown at Little Grimley by David Tristrim, Give a Little Love by Alan Stockdill and Where is this Malibar by Liam Howard. The productions involved a mix of experienced and emerging talent with performances at Tomhaggard Social Centre, Our Lady's Island and Piercestown Scout and Guide Centre. Audiences were delighted to experience live theatre again and wrapped up for the outdoor conditions.

The Beacon was commissioned by Druid Theatre in 2016 for a co-production with the Gate Theatre as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival in 2019.

The story centres on a mysterious accident and a dead husband. People are talking and secrets are resurfacing. Beiv, a celebrated artist, has moved from her suburban home in Dublin to her holiday cottage off the Cork coast.

Her estranged son and his new young wife arrive and she has to face some difficult questions. It's an intriguing, thoughtful and humorous play with some adult themes. Suitable for over 16's.