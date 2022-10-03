Ballycanew pupils step towards sustainable travel at National Walk to School Week event

Pupils from Ballycanew National School got on their feet for a good cause when they took part in a Park and Stride as part of National Walk to School Week.

Organised by Green-Schools as part of their work to promote active, sustainable travel on the journey to school, the event encouraged pupils to walk to school and reflect on the difference that it made to their day. 93 pupils met with Principal Seamus Dempsey, Green-Schools Travel Officer for Wexford and Carlow, Lucy Murphy and some of the teaching staff at Ballycanew Parish Hall car park to begin the journey.

“It was noted how much nicer the walking environment was without all the cars dropping off and all of the children enjoyed doing a little bit of exercise and chatting to their friends on the way to school. It was a super start to the day!” said Lucy following the event.

Through a new Walk To School Week resource for primary schools called ‘Investigate & Create’, the pupils were offered the opportunity to capture their experience of walking to school and bring this to their classroom for further discussion.

The recent event also offered the opportunity for motorists to consider their driving behaviour when near a school, according to Manager of the Green-Schools Travel Programme, Ciara Norton.

“I would like to call on everyone – not just parents and guardians – to consider their behaviour when driving near a school: slow down park considerately. Speed limits around schools are not obeyed as our recent Speedweek Report showed. I would also ask those who must drive to schools to turn their engines off and stop idling, for improved air quality for all,” she said.

