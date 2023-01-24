Ballycanew landowner hopes to give back to nature by planting 16,000 native trees on Wexford farmland

Since it was first purchased by his great grandfather, George Percival’s seven hectares of land in Ballycanew have been used for dairy farming.

However, a chance conversation coupled with a desire to improve the water quality in the nearby river has led the landowner and the farmer who rents from him to take a new direction. Planting trees on sections of his land through the Seal Rescue Ireland (SRI) Habitat Restoration Project has allowed farming to continue in a way that is more in harmony with nature.

"For years, I wanted to put trees along the Ballinclare River at the edge of our land because I wanted to stop pollution from the dairy farm from getting into the water. I studied environmental science and clean water is important to me, but I didn’t think I could afford to put in the different measures required,” he said. “Then I met Jeshua, who was looking for places to plant trees. I told him that I had four fields that he could plant on and within five minutes of a casual conversation it was sorted.”

Since getting involved in the SRI Habitat Restoration project, 3,723 native trees have been planted on George’s land by volunteers including fir, willow, blackthorn, whitethorn, hazel, oak, wild rose and pine. These trees have been primarily planted near to the river edge, creating a buffer between the existing dairy farm and the water body.

"It has been brilliant. It is really exciting for me to see the trees take off. It makes me feel good and like I am doing my bit against climate change. It allows you to do a little bit for biodiversity and let nature have a go,” explained George. “The trees are also doing a functional thing for a farm. They are filtering the water before it goes into the waterway, and helping with the strengthening of the banks. It’s a win-win.”

Water samples taken from the river and tested have shown the benefits of the tree planting, added George, who said that the wide variety of invertebrates found there indicate good water quality.

When asked about any challenges he has experienced in planting on his land, George said that the main obstacle was getting started and forming a structure, something he was able to do with the support of SRI volunteers.

The SRI project can support people who wish to initiative small-scale planting projects which is usually anything under 1,000 square metres. Anything larger than that requires a forestry licence. To date, SRI have supported George in planting a patch of trees in each field but in the coming months, an even larger project will take root. Interested in creating a largescale forest, George reached out to a registered forest agent who assessed his land. He subsequently made an application to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and was granted a licence to plant more trees. 16,000 native trees will be planted on his land in the coming months.

Through choosing to replant sections of his land with native forestry, George will be rewarded, not only with the biodiversity and water quality benefits, but with financial rewards, too.

"Everything is paid for by the Department – all the fencing, all the assessments, all the planning and all of the planting. It comes at a very minimal cost to the landowner and is a long-term investment where premiums are coming through every year. George will get an annual premium, which helps to make this a sustainable project and allows him to avoid intensively managing an area. You are allowing nature to restore, ecosystems to restore and the water quality to be improved, but also making a small income,” explained Jeshua.

"If people are reaching out to foresters, it is really important they insist on native rather than just saying they want trees. Economically, there is a higher pay out for monocrop sitka spruce but they can have a pretty detrimental impact on freshwater systems, terrestrial ecosystems and biodiversity. If people are looking to do something for nature, and get a premium on the side, it is really important to choose native trees.”

While his participation is fuelled by passion rather than profit, George commended the supports available for landowners willing to plant native forestry on their land.

"There is definitely interest, support and a greater recognition of how important looking after our natural resources are,” he said. “I think it is brilliant now that it is affordable. Someone on a small farm can do a lot. Even an acre of trees or less can do a huge amount. You can plant a 15 meter strip of trees along any waterway you have and that will have a huge water purity benefit purely by doing that.”

“Getting involved in the project is allowing Ken to go on and do his farming business, while we try to do as much as we can in a natural way.”