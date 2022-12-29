Baby Ayeisha’s Christmas Day arrival in Wexford – ‘She’s the best Christmas present ever, Santa was extra good to us this year’

She had been due the week before, on her late nanny’s birthday, but when it came to making her grand entrance Ayeishah McGrath had ideas of her own. Holding out until she was good and ready, Ayeishah arrived at 6.55 a.m. on Christmas morning, just as children around the country were waking up to see what Santa had brought.

The seventh child of Charlene and Mark McGrath, Ayeishah – which means “alive and well” in Arabic – was delivered by staff at Wexford General Hospital (WGH) and weighed in at a healthy 7.9 lbs. Having just returned from her first check-up, Charlene described the birth as a “whirlwind”.

“She was due on December 18 but there was no sign of her coming, she must have been waiting for Santa,” joked the new mother. “We went in at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and she was born the next morning, she’s flying it now, there’s not a bother on her.”

But with six other children at home, how did Charlene and Mark manage Christmas and, more importantly, ensure Santa was fed and foddered before he continued on his way?

"I had everything done for Christmas beforehand,” said Charlene. “All the presents were laid out in the living-room with the names on them, Mark cut the cord and then raced straight home to be with the kids to open everything.”

Charlene returned home to Kerlogue Manor in Wexford on December 27, her own birthday, and said Ayeishah has already become a central part of their lives. “The kids (Adam, Rhiannon, Mark, Savannah, Fionn, and Rocco) are delighted with her, wanting to hold her all the time, she’s spoiled already. But we’re all absolutely besotted with her, she’s the best Christmas present ever, Santa was extra good to us this year.”

That kindness was matched by the staff at WGH who ensured “the Christmas baby” didn’t go home empty-handed.

"They were so good to us, especially Elva my nurse who stayed with me from the time I came in until Ayeishah was delivered. They gave her a present after she was born, some Newbridge silverware and a stocking with bits and pieces in it.”

And with the McGrath family now totalling nine, what chance of any further additions in the coming years.

"Ayeishah is the last one,” said Charlene. “We have no more room in the car.”