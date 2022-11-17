Audi excellence in Q8 e-tron

Anyone looking to buy the new Audi Q8 e-tron doesn’t have long to wait with new models due in dealerships by next spring.

The Q8 comes with more battery capacity and higher charging performance, with a range of up to 582 kilometres in the SUV version and up to 600 kilometres in the Sportback.

Audi says the new model has a fresh exterior, new brand design, and dynamic driving characteristics.

Since the introduction of the Audi e-tron around four years ago and sales of 150,000 units, Audi has been following a systematic electric roadmap. Its electric portfolio now comprises eight models. By 2026, it will have more than 20. At that point, Audi will only be releasing fully electric models on the global market.

‘With our corporate strategy ‘Vorsprung 2030’, we’ve set a fixed date for our withdrawal from combustion engines and clearly decided that Audi will be a fully electric brand within 11 years,’ said Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG.

‘The new Audi Q8 e-tron, with its improved efficiency and range and refined design, is another important component in our electric portfolio to get people excited about electromobility with emotional models that are suitable for everyday use.’

By calling this model the Q8, Audi is making a clear statement that the Audi Q8 e-tron is the top model among its electric SUVs and crossovers. The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron are immediately identifiable as fully electric models at first glance. This is thanks to the new front and rear designs that systematically carry Audi’s electric design language forward. As a prestigious electric SUV model from Audi, the Q8 e-tron ushers in the new corporate identity with a two-dimensional design of the logo on the exterior. The model lettering with an Audi logo on the B-pillar is new as well.

For both body shapes, three drivetrain variants with electric all-wheel drive can be selected. With their two motors, the base models of the Audi Q8 50 e-tron and the Audi Q8 50 Sportback e-tron generate 250 kW in boost mode and 664 Nm of torque, and they get a range of up to 491 km (SUV) and up to 505 km (Sportback), in accordance with the WLTP.

With their two motors, the Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 55 Sportback e-tron generate 300 kW in boost mode and 664 Nm of torque. Their top speed, and that of the Q8 50 e-tron is limited to 200 km/h.

The top-end Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron are powered by three motors. Their boost performance amounts to 370 kW and 973 Nm of torque. The range of the S models is up to 494 km for the SUV and up to 513 km for the Sportback. Their top speed is limited to 210 km/h.

Under ideal conditions, the Audi Q8 50 e-tron can completely charge in around nine hours and 15 minutes (22kW: around four hours and 45 minutes) using alternating current. The big battery’s numbers are around 11 hours and 30 minutes at 11 kW and six hours at 22 kW. The Audi Q8 e-tron comes standard with the Plug & Charge function. At compatible charging stations, the vehicle authorises itself when inserting the charging cable and activates the charging point. Billing happens automatically.

The new charging service Audi charging, which is set to launch in 2023 and will in the future replace the existing e-tron Charging Service, will allow for convenient access to around 400,000 public charging points across Europe. The e-tron route planner provides reliable support when searching for charging points along your route.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron will be available to order starting in mid-November, with a starting price from €86,400.

Mistake to ignore owner numbers

Vehicle history expert Cartell.ie report there are 18,260 vehicles in Ireland that have 10 owners or more over the course of their lifetime. The highest number of owners recorded for a single vehicle still live in the fleet is 43 owners, an Audi A6. There are 16 vehicles with 26 owners, and a further 6 vehicles have 31 owners.

Ross Conlon, CEO CarsIreland.ie and Group Director New Business at Mediahuis Ireland says: ‘The number of owners is a data point which some buyers ignore – this is a mistake. A high number of owners can indicate one of several things including mechanical issues with the vehicle, where owners are off-loading a troublesome car, for instance, or, at the very least, a high number of owners points to various different driver-styles which increases the likelihood of wear and tear issues. In the long run it’s best to get a vehicle history check to establish issues like number of owners before you purchase the car.”

Of those 18,260 vehicles with 10 or more owners, 3,795 are in Dublin, 686 are located in Dublin, 455 in Wicklow.