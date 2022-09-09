Art in the Open raises €3250 for Wexford’s Rape Crisis Centre

On Friday afternoon in Clayton Whites Hotel members of Art In the Open presdnted a cheque of €3250.00 to Wexford Rape Crisis. L/r; Kate O'Donnell and Alma Hynes Art in the Open, Clare Williams and Laura Lawlor of Wexford Rape Crisis.

Not just a celebration of artistic endeavour and the beauty of Co Wextord the Art in the Open festival is also an opportunity to raise funds for local charities. This year its organisers chose to support the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre (WRCC) and presented a cheque of €3,250 to its committee following another success festival. Event Manager Alma Hynes said the money had been raised through the Art in the Open’s charity quick draw and a painting donated by US artist Bruno Baran.

Explaining why they had chosen to support the WRCC this year, Alma said one of their committee members is also involved with the WRCC and that it is “such a worthy cause”. Thanking sponsors, artists and all those who helped to make the event such a success Alma confirmed that Art in the Open 2023 would take place from July 30 to August 5.