Art imitates life for Rachel Grace as she moves from radio to television

She has already become known locally for her musical talents, for a voice which instantly marks her out as one of the county’s most gifted performers, but now Rachel Grace has made the transition from radio to television courtesy of an appearance in a new Centra advert. Granted, her screen time may be brief, and she may not have a speaking part, but this is just the latest step in a career which saw Rachel win Wexford Has Talent (2018) and beat off competition from across the country to win the Star Nation music competition in 2020.

Filmed before the beginning of the pandemic, Rachel’s role in the Centra ad, which is entitled Choices Define Us, came about through valuable local connections.

“I became involved through pure luck really,” she says. “I was recommended for the role by Liam Bates, an amazing composer who I’ve been lucky to work with a few times. I sent in an audition tape to be considered and was very surprised to find out they picked me.”

Rachel’s part, which sees her busking on a bridge in Bray, focuses on acts of kindness and she says it was a case of art imitating life when it came to filming the scene.

“The message revolved around the aspect of kindness and how we can carry out little acts of kindness in our everyday lives,” she says. “I played the role of a busker, who is essentially singing to herself until a kind gentleman comes over and listens to her with enthusiasm and encouragement. As someone who has busked regularly in real life, these acts of kindness are much appreciated.”

“The ‘Choices Define Us’ campaign highlights the power that we have to positively impact society through even the smallest actions and choices, and I was really grateful to have just a small part in delivering that important message to people.”

Shortly after the advert was filmed the world went into lockdown depriving musicians like Rachel of the ability to perform live, to make a living out of their music. Thankfully she is now back performing and has been rubbing shoulders with some big names since returning to the stage.

“I’m back playing live and it feels as if I’ve never stopped. I got to support Roisin O on some of her tour dates a few months back and I’ve been gigging a lot up in Dublin recently, both as a solo act and a session player for other acts in BIMM, my college,” Rachel says. “I have a few gigs in the works at the minute, I'll be playing at the YouBloom Festival in Phoenix Park in June and I'll also be heading over to Bristol to play a festival there in July. It’s been really lovely getting to experience that magical atmosphere of live gigs again.”

As if that wasn’t enough the Wexford town singer/songwriter will soon be releasing her first album.

“I’m nearly at the end stages of the recording of my debut album and there are loads of bits and bobs that need to be done in the run-up to releasing it, which is really exciting. I can’t wait for everyone to hear all of the heart and soul that has been put into it.”

Keep an eye out for Rachel in the new Centra advert which is currently broadcasting across all national outlets.