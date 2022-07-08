Art exhibition in Gorey calls creativity process into question

Eight artists from the Gorey School of Art were challenged to question the motives behind their art-making and the answers were unveiled in their recent exhibition.

MEET #2 was the culmination of the 2021/22 correspondence programme at Periphery Space / Gorey School of Art. The group exhibition was six months in the making and saw the eight participating artists discuss their work with mentors and between themselves. The mentors tried to question the motives behind their art-making, whether personal, public, or both, and give them feedback in terms of their motives. This exhibition was the outcome of that questioning.

The artists were asked to bring all the explorative and destructive play that takes place in their studios into the gallery space. This saw them paste drawings to the gallery windows and create a colour-washed backdrop to a body of process paintings and other floor and wall displays. These creations aim to call into question the relationships between the studio versus the exhibition, the individual artist versus the community, work-in-progress versus the finished product and the public form of the art object versus its hidden content.

At a recent opening at Periphery Space, the artists and mentors were present to chat about the work and the process involved in being part of peripheriesMEET. The exhibition included work from artists Polly Maher, Ciaran Bowen, Kevin Ryan, Zoë Nolan, Natasha Pike, Sinéad Lucey, Marian Balfe, Fergal Styles

The school wished to thank visiting artist mentors Mark Swords and Austin Hearne for their ‘insights and support during the process’, and Wexford Arts Office ‘for their continued support for what is an enriching developmental and communitarian project’.