Art display is a showcase of creative excellence in Enniscorthy’s Presentation Centre

Conor Gibson, Rory Draper and Larry Dunne at the launch of Taréis 'A WInter Showcase of Artwork' exhibition in the Presentation Centre.

THE Presentation Arts Centre in Enniscorthy is currently displaying a eclectic and inspiring exhibition of art work to finish off it’s series for 2022.

‘A Winter Showcase of Artwork’ was curated by guest curator Conor Gibson and some of the artists featured are among the most talented and highly regarded on the contemporary local and national circuit.

A spokesperson for the centre said the display will “round off the visual arts programme in the venue this year”.

However, the exhibition will continue to be exhibited until January 7.

This year has been a very successful on for the centre with a wide range of live performance and visual arts events taking place there.

The spokesperson said the aim of the current exhibition is to round of “a year of artistic excellence” at the centre.

The eclectic body of work is well worth a visit over the Christmas period and features some stunning pieces. For more information about the exhibition log on to www.presentationcentre.ie or phone 053 9233000.