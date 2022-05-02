Anúna singer appointed to new outreach programme at the National Opera House in Wexford

Lucy Champion, a member of the vocal ensemble Anúna of Riverdance fame, has been appointed to lead a new countywide Education and Community Programme for the National Opera House Wexford.

Lucy is well known nationally in the arts and education sector. After graduating from the London College of Music, she worked with London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Ulster Orchestra before going on to become the Education and Community Outreach Manager at the National Concert Hall, which received awards for innovative community projects.

She is also an active artist, working as a professional singer, vocal coach, choral workshop leader and Alexander Technique teacher. She is a member of the vocal ensemble ANÚNA and is a featured soloist on eleven of their albums.

It has long been been an ambition of the National House to have an education outreach programme and the board of the National Opera House of which Lucy was a member, worked tirelessly to develop a strategy by hosting several arts outreach and education events.

In 2021, funding was provided by Wexford Local Development under the Leader programme to enable the Opera House to embark on a cohesive programme of arts events for people of all ages, both within the Opera House building and outside in the community.

Separate funding was granted by Wexford County Council for additional projects. Events have included workshops for pre-school children and their parents and guardians, Singing for Health for adults and evening classes in Arts Appreciation.

Speaking about the programme, Lucy said, “For us, education is right across the age spectrum, from early up to later years. We therefore aimed at programming events that are interactive, informative and entertaining.

" However, the restriction of in-person activity meant that nearly all our events so far have been online but we didn’t let this deter us. The musicians and audiences have really risen to the occasion and embraced their inner technology. However, since the easing of restrictions we are now delighted to be presenting our events in person, both in the National Opera House and out in the community.

"We want to give the opportunity to as many people as possible of all ages and abilities to participate in the arts and to bring them into the stunning venue of the award-winning National Opera House, but we are conscious that not everyone can come to us, so we will go to them.”

This month, actor and musician Pete McCamley and vocal specialist Elizabeth Drwal are holding workshops for the people of St Bridget’s Day Care Centre in Wexford town.

A series of Singing for Health workshops are currently taking place in selected primary schools around County Wexford and adults can enjoy evening classes in Arts Appreciation, taking place in libraries in Enniscorthy, Bunclody and Wexford town.

All the Education and Community Programmes are free, but places are limited and must be booked in advance. For more information on the programme and how to get involved, visit www.nationaloperahouse.ie/education-community/about-education-community, email education@nationaloperahouse.ie or telephone 053 912 2144.

The Education and Community Programme is made possible through grant aid by Wexford Local Development, the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development; Europe investing in rural areas, as well as Wexford County Council.