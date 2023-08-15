Annual Gorey Busk raises over €8,110 for children

Thanks to staff members with Bailey’s Toymaster in Gorey for helping to blow up the many balloons, and who handed out free t-shirts

Over €8,000 has been raised so far from Gorey Annual Busk

French’s bar in Gorey held a successful annual Gorey Busk recently, with all proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

For nearly 40 years, the busk raises money for different charities every year, with this year’s cause inspired by a couple whose baby daughter received life-saving treatment from the staff at the hospital.

Isabelle Lennon’s parents, Ciarán and Alison, would like to thank everyone who donated to their gofundme campaign, and all the musicians and supporters who took part on Saturday, August 12.

So far, €8,110 has been raised, far exceeding the €5,500 target, with more buckets of cash yet to be opened from the big day.

Ciarán said the busk was very well attended, with bar proprietor Jim French making a particularly generous personal donation. Mr French has been helping out for years, with logistics and set up.

The street outside French’s, and its beer garden, came alive with music and craic throughout the day, with even the weather gods smiling on the event.

“I would like to thank the musicians who played on the day, who donated their time and their talents to the cause,” said Ciarán, who singled out the two staff members with Bailey’s Toymaster in Gorey for helping to blow up the many balloons, and who handed out free t-shirts, at their own expense.

Ronald McDonald House is located next to Our Lady’s and provides free accommodation, meals and a caring environment for families of children who are undergoing medical treatment.