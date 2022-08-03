Annual colour run to return to Courtown for the third year

Courtown will be a kaleidoscope of colour as the popular Courtown Colour Run makes its return on Sunday, August 7.

The Courtown Colour Run offers people of all ages the opportunity to walk, jog, run, sprint or even skip their way through around the scenic route, all while getting plastered in colourful paint. Now in its third year, it is an extremely popular event that attracts over 1,000 people, said Treasurer of Gorey Hockey Club and one of the organisers, Lorna Stephens.

“It is open to everyone, from small kids to people pushing buggies and everything in between. It is a real family event and is such good fun,” she said. “There are a few different runs, including those that are shorter in length. You can walk it, jog it, run it sprint it, anything you want.”

"The aim of the run is to get outside and have some healthy fun and exercise and all of this to the backdrop of the stunning Wexford coastline. The route is 3 km, or you can do it twice for 6 km.”

At the finish line, participants can also enjoy music, unique photo opportunities and some tasty food from a variety of food stands, added Lorna. There will also be lots of spot prizes to be won on the day.

While the event has proven to be a fun day out for all ages in the past, it also is in aid of a good cause, with all funds raised going towards Gorey Hockey Club and their initiative to secure and build its own astroturf pitch in Gorey.

"It will be our third run in Courtown. In the past, we have attracted a huge crowd from all over Leinster and it is a big fundraiser for the hockey club. Our hope in the near future is, with the help of Wexford County Council and Hockey Ireland, that we will have a proper astro hockey pitch in Gorey going forward,” explained Lorna. “Currently, we are travelling to Enniscorthy to practice hockey, or our younger junior group trains in The Stables. There is no hockey pitch between Wicklow town and Enniscorthy, which is terrible considering the growth of hockey in Ireland. It is sad to say that every other sports facility in Gorey has ample space and that’s what we are fighting for ourselves.”

According to Lorna, they hope to bring the astroturf pitch to fruition in next two years.

“If we have a pitch, it will be an inclusive and multi-use pitch. It is going to be a facility that people from other clubs and all all different walks of life can use,” she said. “Our aim is to develop a centre of excellence within Gorey that includes a pitch, lights, a changing area and a viewing area. This is a golden opportunity to do so.”

Gorey Hockey Club currently has 300 members, with membership growing all of the time, said Lorna.

"Our ladies team have done really well. Last year, they progressed through their division and they’re now moving up a division, which is a massive thing for a small club like Gorey,” she said. “We have had kids on our team this year who have been in all-Irelands, children who had trials for the Irish team, and lots of other successes.”

On behalf of Gorey Hockey Club, Lorna thanked all of the local businesses who have shown their support to the club in recent years.

The Courtown Colour Run will take place on Sunday, August 7 at 12 p.m. in Courtown. Tickets cost €12 each, or €45 for a family of four. Participants can register online at www.popupraces.ie.