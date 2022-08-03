Annual busking fundraising event to return to the streets of Gorey

A group of buskers from across the country will take to the streets outside French’s pub this Saturday for a busking event aimed at raising money to support cancer research.

The Gorey Busk has been taking place in Gorey on the second Saturday in August for over 30 years. Since its establishment, the musicians have raised money for a wide variety of charities and this year, they have decided to dedicate the event to the Cancer Clinical Research Trust. The group supported this charity through the event 18 years ago in memory of Anne Burns, who sadly lost her life to cancer. This year, the day will be a celebration for Marian Hogan who passed away last year and was a long time patient of Professor Crown.

With the event put on hold for two years due to Covid, organiser Gerry Lennon said they are excited to be back.

“We are delighted to be back after the last two years,” he said. “This is a great day out for everybody. It starts in the street at 2 p.m. and continues in French’s back yard until late. Everybody who can sing dance play an instrument is welcome to come and join in.”

“The money raised will go directly to CCRT – the research laboratory in St Vincent’s Hospital, which is pioneering research on revolutionary new treatments for many types of cancer.”

The music will kick off outside French’s on Saturday, August 6 at 2 p.m. Those who cannot attend and wish to contribute can donate to the Go Fund Me page: https://gofund.me/0d528e99

Founded by Consultant Medical Oncologist, Professor John Crown, the Cancer Clinical Research Trust Ltd is a registered charity which supports a cancer research program which is based throughout many leading institutions in Dublin. The primary focus of their work is “translational research”, that is research which spans the laboratory and the clinic. This world-wide clinical-laboratory partnership has resulted in revolutionary new treatments for many types of cancer.