An ode to Billy Roche – National Opera House show to honour the Wexford writer’s music of stage and screen

Wexford’s playwright and musician Billy Roche will be joined by a host of singers and musicians to celebrate his music from stage and screen.

The intimate Jerome Hynes Theatre in the National Opera House will be the setting pm Friday, May 20 at 7.30pm ‘By Billy Roche’, a unique evening celebrating the writing of one of Wexford’s most celebrated writers.

The programme will include a collection of musical performances by Tony Carty, Aileen Donohoe, Mike Odlum, James McDermott, Terry Byrne, and Peter McCamley who are long time collaborators with Roche and have recorded his songs and performed in his theatre and film works over the years.

The show presented by Ad Personam Cultural Productions will be under the musical direction of David Gray (piano) who has composed arrangements of Roche’s music and will also feature musician Louise Malone (reeds) with special guest Odi.

Alan Corcoran of South East Radio will be master of ceremonies for the evening and will interview Billy Roche against a visual backdrop of movie stills, photographs, theatre memorabilia and images capturing conjure snapshots of his life, as he tells stories of his work and enjoys his music as it is performed on stage.

Speaking about the event, Billy said: “It is news to me that my plays and work are peppered with enough songs to supply an evening of music. It all happened organically- or unconsciously I should say. As far as I’m aware Poor Beast In The Rain was the first one when a song called One Way Love inveigled its way into the storyline and became a sort of a recurring motif. And on it went like that throughout the canon of my work: From I Let My Hair Down in Amphibians to Love Makes a Fool of You in Trojan Eddie.

"A song can capture the very essence of a story in a few short lines. Its melody can provide the feeling and emotion that is buried somewhere in the text. It’s a short cut to the heart you might say. ”

The event is supported by Wexford County Council and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Live Performance Support Scheme.

Tickets are €22.50 To book visit www.nationaloperahouse.ie, call to the Opera House box office or telephone 053 912 2144