Amateur photographers invited to love their coasts

Clean Coasts Love Your Coast photography competition Creativity and the Coast category’s 1st place image by Myles Carroll entitled Seagulls on Tour and taken at the Beach at?Kilmichael?Point Co. Wexford

Overall Clean Coasts Love Your Coast 2021 photography competition winner and the Wildlife and Underwater category’s 1st place is this image by Declan Roche entitled Let Me Out and taken at Wexford Harbour Quayfront, Co. Wexford.

The 13th annual Love Your Coast photography competition has official opened for entries. 2021 saw three Wexford photographers score top places in various categories. Declan Roche won the overall Love Your Coast prize, as well as first place in the Wildlife and Underwater category, for his image ‘Let Me Out’ which was shot at Wexford Harbour .

The Love Your Coast competition asks amateur photographers to capture coastal environments, waterways, coastlines, beaches, cliff faces, and raging river and, with some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world, those living in Wexford have a head-start on the competition.

In addition to Declan’s winning entry, Myles Carroll also placed first in the new category called Creativity and the Coast for his photo entitled ‘Seagull on Tour’, taken at the beach at Kilmichael Point, with Ivan Donoghue taking third place in the same category for his photo entitled ‘Sunlight from Above’, taken at Hook Head in County Wexford.

Graham Murphy’s ‘Caught on the Hop’ and Thomas Ormond’s ‘Puffin with Sandeels’ were shortlisted in the Wildlife and the Coast Category. Nikki George’s image ‘Hurling at the Ball Alley’ and Tara McGeary’s ‘Joggers at Dawn’ were shortlisted in the People and the Coast Category with Myles Carroll’s image, ‘Hook Lighthouse’ and Christine Taylor’s ‘Stargazer’ shortlisted in the Coastal Heritage and the Creativity and the Coast category respectively.

The categories for this year include: Wildlife and Underwater. Coastal Landscape . People and the Coast . Coastal Heritage . Creativity and the Coast

Clean Coast manager Sinead McCoy said, “The Clean Coasts programme works with communities and supports them in their efforts to protect our coastline. What the Love Your Coast Photography competition does is augment this work by showcasing our breathtaking coastline which helps foster and inspire both the public and communities to protect it into the future."

Photographers have until 9 a.m. on Monday, August 29 to submit their best images in one of five categories to be in with the chance to win a prize fund of €5,000 across all categories.