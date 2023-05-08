All the pictures as County Wexford celebrates tradition of the May Bush

Pupils from Bunscoil Loreto, Gorey with their May Bush.

Joan and Pat Lambert of Curragraigue with their granddaughters Nellie, Eppie and Nan Fortune.

Ray and Emily Murphy with their May Bush at Meleen, Brownswood, Enniscorthy.

Maire Coleman from Curragraigue with her May Bush.

Matt Monaghan from Knocktown, Duncormick with his grandson Brax at their May Bush.

Students from The Boro Suite in Enniscorthy Community College with their May Bush.

Wattie Skelton with his grandchildren Aoife and Eimear Nolan at the Halfway House.

Owen Dunbar with his May Bush in Willow Park, Gorey.

Eliska Vesela decorating the family May Bush in New Ross.

Callum Dempsey O'Neill decorating the May Bush at the House of Stories in Oulart.

Mary Caulfield from Tintern, Saltmills beside her May Bush.

Una Murphy, Mary Byrne, Frances Fogarty and Una Murphy at the Kilmyshall May Bush.

Paddy Joyce and Anna Mai White playing music at the Ballindaggin May Bush concert.

Members of Gorey Cub Scouts with their beautiful May Bush.

The Wexford May Bush Festival grows and grows each year and here are a selection of photos of individuals, families, schools and communities from all over Wexford putting up their May Bushes.

Festival Director Michael Fortune said that this was the biggest year yet and this year the festival was recorded for posterity as an RTÉ/TG4 film crew travelled to Co. Wexford to document the tradition.

Here are some shared with Michael from every corner of the county.