All the pictures as County Wexford celebrates tradition of the May Bush
Wexford People
The Wexford May Bush Festival grows and grows each year and here are a selection of photos of individuals, families, schools and communities from all over Wexford putting up their May Bushes.
Festival Director Michael Fortune said that this was the biggest year yet and this year the festival was recorded for posterity as an RTÉ/TG4 film crew travelled to Co. Wexford to document the tradition.
Here are some shared with Michael from every corner of the county.