All the pictures as County Wexford celebrates tradition of the May Bush

Members of Gorey Cub Scouts with their beautiful May Bush.

Paddy Joyce and Anna Mai White playing music at the Ballindaggin May Bush concert.

Una Murphy, Mary Byrne, Frances Fogarty and Una Murphy at the Kilmyshall May Bush.

Mary Caulfield from Tintern, Saltmills beside her May Bush.

Callum Dempsey O'Neill decorating the May Bush at the House of Stories in Oulart.

Eliska Vesela decorating the family May Bush in New Ross.

Isabel and Dorothy Browne, Clongeen.

Jim Stafford, Coolcotts Lane, Wexford.

Owen Dunbar with his May Bush in Willow Park, Gorey.

Pupils from St Garvan's NS, Caroreigh.

Siggonstown Castle.

Wattie Skelton with his grandchildren Aoife and Eimear Nolan at the Halfway House.

Breda Doherty, New Ross.

Pupils from Shanbogh NS, New Ross.

Students from The Boro Suite in Enniscorthy Community College with their May Bush.

Matt Monaghan from Knocktown, Duncormick with his grandson Brax at their May Bush.

Pupils from Kilmyshall NS.

Maire Coleman from Curragraigue with her May Bush.

Kevin O'Leary from Ballindaggin.

Ray and Emily Murphy with their May Bush at Meleen, Brownswood, Enniscorthy.

May Bush at St Joseph's NS, Donard, Poulpeasty.

Joan and Pat Lambert of Curragraigue with their granddaughters Nellie, Eppie and Nan Fortune.

Pupils from Bunscoil Loreto, Gorey with their May Bush.

Mark Byrne, Ballindaggin, with his May Bush.

Wexford People

The Wexford May Bush Festival grows and grows each year and here are a selection of photos of individuals, families, schools and communities from all over Wexford putting up their May Bushes.

Festival Director Michael Fortune said that this was the biggest year yet and this year the festival was recorded for posterity as an RTÉ/TG4 film crew travelled to Co. Wexford to document the tradition.

Here are some shared with Michael from every corner of the county.