All systems ‘ho ho ho’ for New Ross Nollaig festival

Santa will be at the Dunbordy again this year.

Despite concerns around the spread of Covid-19, it will be all systems ‘ho ho ho’ in New Ross for the planned Traditional New Ross Christmas Nollaig festival.

“The plans for our Christmas 2021 campaign are well advanced with a full programme of events planned,” area manager Mick McCormack confirmed at the New Ross Municipal District meeting.

The council will be incorporating an outdoor live music performance programme into the Christmas campaign which starts with the turning on of the Christmas light on Saturday, November 20, when council chairman Cllr Pat Barden and Olympian Sophie Becker will officially turn on the lights, accompanied by the President of the County Wexford Chamber of Commerce and Santy himself.

“I have met with reps from the Chamber of Commerce, St Michael’s Theatre, Visit New Ross and the Dunbrody to coordinate and organise the New Ross Christmas festival 2021 and we are working with them in arranging additional attractions and events around the town for our Christmas campaign,” Mr McCormack said.

Through the council’s Arts section and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and media, the council has been allocated another €25,000 to support those in the live entertainment industry – which will pay for entertainment in New Ross this Christmas, Mr McCormack said.

“This will enable us to provide further entertainment and stimulus to the town centre and complement our Christmas campaign.”

Cllr John Fleming said: “The switching on of the lights is always a wonderful event; one which is getting bigger and bigger, but I’d have a bit of a concern would we be attracting kids and crowds during Covid-19. It could cause serious bad press for ourselves as with families with kids it’s really hard to avoid them mingling.”

Mr McCormack said sitting on Santa’s knee is out, while photos with the man in red will not be allowed this year.

“We will keep an eye on Covid. Nollaig still will involve turning on the lights and there still will be a crowd. We have done what we can to minimise it.”