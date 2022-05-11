All-star Lions Club concert for Ukraine for St Mary’s Church

ENNISCORTHY Lions Club will be hosting an all-star concert in St Mary’s Church, Enniscorthy, on Saturday, May 28.

The concert is being organised in aid of the Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Fund and was given the go-ahead at the April meeting of the Lions Club. A sub-committee of the organisation has been set up to oversee the event.

A spokesperson for the Lions Club said some of the most talented Wexford artists are being asked to perform at the concert and already a number of household names have agreed to participate.

While the full line-up of artists taking part will be announced shortly it promises to be a fantastic night out and will be the first major fundraising event for the Humanitarian Aid Fund to take place in Enniscorthy.

While the organisers are confident the event will be well supported they are none-the-less encouraging people come out and show their solidarity with the Ukrainian people while at the same time having a great night out.

The concert will be composed of a wide variety of musical talent from instrumentalists to classical singers with performers from all over the county participating.

Lorna Mahon-Wall has been appointed Musical Director for the event and as soloist at St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy, she needs no introduction to the general public.

St Mary’s Church is being made available with the kind permission of Rev. Canon Nicola Halford, who is a member of the Lions Club.

With seating capacity of close to 600 in the church, the concert is likely to raise a substantial sum for the humanitarian aid project.

Meanwhile, Enniscorthy Lions Club and Enniscorthy & District Chamber of Commerce are continuing their joint efforts of sending badly needed supplies to the war torn region.

Todate two juggernaut trucks have made the hazardous journey carrying medical supplies hygiene products, food items and clothing for refugees fleeing the conflict.

However, aid is needed on an ongoing basis and at a recent meeting of the Lions Club, President, Dr Mairead Kelly, issued an urgent appeal to the people of Enniscorthy town and district to continue contributing as the need far exceeds what has been sent to date.

Items required include long-life food products, nappies, hygiene products, medical supplies and quality clothing including blankets and footwear.

The reception centre for receipt of goods is the Christ Alive Church, Abbey Centre, which is open every afternoon to receive goods.

Enniscorthy Lions Club has also welcomed six new members and the increased membership will allow the club to undertake additional activities for the betterment of the local community and the forthcoming concert in St Mary’s Church is the first of a planned series of events for the year ahead.