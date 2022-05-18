Aileen’s walks 50,000 steps in memory of her late brother and raises €24,000

It may have been 25 years since her brother Padraig passed away but Aileen Kehoe remains determined to keep his legacy alive and to ensure the lessons she has learned from her death are not wasted. Padraig, from Barnadown, took his own life at the age of 25 and, on what would have been his 50th birthday, Aileen decided she would walk 50,000 steps to commemorate his life and raise funds for Talk to Tom and Pieta House in the process.

“We had a great day and some my friends walked the full 50,000 steps with me, we had friends and family joining in on the way and got great support going throughout the town of Gorey,” said Aileen. “I started the walk that morning on my in Cahore and walked the first 5,000 steps by myself to symbolise how people dealing with mental health issues have to start this journey on their own.

"Then I returned home and my friends joined me at Springmount Garden Centre and we walked to Ballyoughter graveyard and lit a candle for Padraig, and then onto Camolin, into Gorey and Courtown and back around home where we had a great welcome home.”

For the last leg of her journey, which totalled 42km, Aileen was joined by her mother Betty who, although in a wheelchair, was determined that she would be there to support her daughter and remember her son. Having fundraised tirelessly in advance of the event, Aileen revealed that €24,000 has been raised for the two charities and said none of it would have been possible without the many people working behind the scenes.

“I would just like to thank everyone for their support and donations, a lot of business in Gorey and surrounding areas donated also. We did this to remember Padraig but also to talk about mental health and it was great see so many friends and family along the way and Padraig’s college friends from UCD who joined us on the day too.”