Add one of Wexford’s many festivals to your 2023 staycation checklist

Wexford is the perfect place within the south east to get your fill of great music, delicious food and drink as well as arts and culture this staycation season.

Wexford has some fantastic festivals that will delight all of your senses and thankfully, you can go exploring at the same time as they take place across every corner of the county.

Enniscorthy Rockin’ Food and Fruit Festival

This summer, the Enniscorthy Rockin’ Food and Fruit Festival will be like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Taking place from Friday, August 4 to Monday, August 7, the festival offers a unique culinary experience combined with some of the best musical entertainment from Ireland and abroad. There will be plenty of fun food events on the menu for this year including a brand-new, impressive schedule of chefs, producers and special guests in the free Food Marquee, an impressive Artisan Food Market with over 50 of the best local and artisan vendors and a jam-packed program of food and drink workshops. An international line-up of Rock 'n' Roll artists will keep people of all ages entertained throughout the weekend with a host of free gigs. The event is suitable for the whole family with lots of free and exceptional value packages for younger festival goers.

An aerial view of one of the festival events in Enniscorthy.

An aerial view of one of the festival events in Enniscorthy.

Wexford Literary Arts Festival

The Wexford Arts Literary Festival will take place on the first weekend in July. Founded by Anne Gilpin and Maria Nolan in 2012, the festival celebrates its eleventh year as a haven for new and emerging writers as they get this unique opportunity to meet like-minded authors as well as well established writers. Find out more on www.wexfordliteraryartsfestival.com.

Gorey Market House Festival

Gorey’s “bigger and better” Market House Festival makes its return this summer for the August Bank Holiday. It will be a family friendly event with much of the old favourites making a return. The Super Hero fun run returns to Gorey Town Park while budding musicians can look forward to the much anticipated return of the busking competition with Making Music. Musical acts will line the streets of Gorey for the weekend and there will also be artistic events at Gorey School of Art. Line-ups to be announced soon.

Gap Arts Festival

Every August comes a mix of culture and creativity like no other to the north Wexford and south Wicklow Gap. The Gap Arts Festival has gone from strength to strength over the last decade and this year’s line up promises to be a fantastic collection of music, arts, theatre and film over the weekend of August 11 to August 13. The weekend packs in professional theatre, live music (classical and rock), late- night movies under the stars, and a range of participative workshops from painting to puppetry to poetry. For more visit www.gapartsfestival.com.

Alexandra Keane at the New Ross Piano festival official opening at the Dunbrody centre. Photo; Mary Browne

Alexandra Keane at the New Ross Piano festival official opening at the Dunbrody centre. Photo; Mary Browne

New Ross Piano Fesitval

For those who want to experienced something different, the New Ross Piano Festival is the obvious choice. The 2023 festival takes place from September 20 to September 24 and will include an exciting programme of concerts across classic genres as well as Jazz. With lunchtime and evening concerts to choose from, there will be something for everyone when the full programme is announced. The New Ross Piano Festival was originally created by a serendipitous partnership between the local voluntary music organisation, Music for New Ross, and the internationally acclaimed concert pianist Finghin Collins. It celebrated the piano and invited world class pianists to perform and in past years the team have had the great pleasure of welcoming pianists from Japan, Korea, China, the USA and many European countries and this year will be no different. Find out more at www.newrosspianofestival.com.

The Wexford Festival Opera fireworks always draw a huge crowd. PHOTO BY DECLAN ROCHE.

The Wexford Festival Opera fireworks always draw a huge crowd. PHOTO BY DECLAN ROCHE.

Wexford Festival Opera

Last but not least is the internally acclaimed award winning Wexford Opera festival, which will see its 72nd edition run from October 24 to November 5, 2023. The festival’s commitment to the highest artistic standards has seen it emerge as one of the world’s leading opera festivals. This year’s programme will be built around the theme of Women and War and will feature three main stage operas and two Pocket Opera or Opera beag stages. The main stage opera have been confirmed as Zoraida di Granata by G. Donizetti 1822; L’aube rouge by Camille Erlanger 1911 and La Ciociara by Marco Tutino 2015. The festival theme of Women and War has been one Rosetta Cucchi has been developing over a number of years, and it is as relevant today as when these operas were written. Each chosen work highlights a different aspect of the struggles which women face.

A newly commissioned chamber piece will be presented by 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Conor Mitchell, while there will also be community opera, a choral concert and many other events. It really will have something for everyone and will be an experience for all the senses not to be missed. For more information visit www.wexfordopera.com.