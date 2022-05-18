Acting legend Gabriel Byrne to perform at the National Opera House in Wexford this summer

LEGEND of stage and screen Gabriel Byrne is ready to visit Wexford later this summer as he takes his self-written and self-performed ‘Walking With Ghosts’ to the National Opera House stage for two nights in August.

While the star may be more used to Hollywood than High Street, he’s looking forward to taking his production on the road to the Sunny South East prior to a run in the West End at the Apollo Theatre in London.

Described as “Gabriel Byrne on stage. In his own words”, when ‘Walking with Ghosts’ opened at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin back in February, it was the first time the renowned actor had performed on an Irish stage in more than four decades. It went down to enormous critical and public acclaim.

Byrne’s career as an actor, writer and director spans both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films, working with Hollywood’s great and good. His work on Broadway has seen him win multiple awards and nominations including a Golden Globe for his role in the television drama ‘In Treatment’.

As a young boy growing up on the outskirts of Dublin, Gabriel Byrne sought refuge in a world of imagination among the fields and hills near his home, at the edge of a rapidly encroaching city. Adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name, this production moves between sensual recollection of childhood in a now almost vanished Ireland and a commentary on stardom in Hollywood and on Broadway, Byrne reflects on a life's journey.

By turns hilarious and heart-breaking, ‘Walking with Ghosts’ is described as “a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that ultimately shape our destinies”.

The show will hit the Opera House stage on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13 and tickets are priced from €25 from landmarkproductions.ie.