Acclaim for ‘Joseph’ after its sell-out run in New Ross

After a lengthy wait and a Covid-enforced cancellation the St Michael’s Theatre Musical Society finally donned its technicolour dreamcoat and brought one of the feel-good shows of the year to New Ross.

Running for five nights, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’ was, according to director Kevin Kennedy, a “resounding success both musically and from a choreography point of view”.

“The audience response was terrific. They rose to their feet after every performance. There was a great sense of anticipation and eagerness among the cast after two years of waiting to get this onto the stage,” said Kevin.

“We were just delighted with it, and the show was a happy, feel-good one. I think at this time, people want to see something uplifting and it certainly had the desired effect”.

Guided by Kevin, musical director Philip Kennedy, lead choreographer James Dobbs and assistant choreographer Claire Kickham, the cast included Timmy Moloney (Joseph), Sophie Blaney-Parslow (narrator), David Burke, Keith Flanagan, James Dobbs, Brid Moloney and Martin Conway.

And while they rightly took the plaudits, Kevin was keen to praise a quiet, unassuming cohort. “I’d like to thank all the families of the cast and crew for being so supportive throughout the rehearsals and the shows themselves, that support allowed everyone to commit to the show and, without it, it wouldn’t have been the success it was.”