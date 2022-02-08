A voice that taps deep into the soul

HAYLEY CROSBIE has some serious musical chops to her name.

Having been singing since she was four, the 22-year-old from Creacon, just outside New Ross, has shown her versatility on her latest release, Clouded.

A mezzo soprano who can hit Adele highs and sultry Patsy Cline lows, and also segue into ebullient pop effortlessly, Crosbie’s new single Clouded is a feast for the ears.

Having been on the Irish songwriting circuit for 12 years (during which time Wallis Bird had a go at it); the song brings the listener on a journey, and where it could be a dark paean to lost love; is actually a ‘banger of a pop tune’ as Crosbie says.

Written by the Cotton Tree Project, it swoops, takes flight and lands all within the space of seconds: making for an exciting, fresh and passionate listening experience.

“The song was originally for the Eurovision this year. I got to the final stages of the competition but unfortunately, RTE is a small circle and I am very young compared to the people who are in it. I am still really happy to have made it to the final picks.”

Recorded in October in Orchard Recording Studios in Enniscorthy by Brendan Carthy, Clouded is available to listen to on all platforms.

“I found someone who I clicked with who understands where I want to go to in a song. The song was written by the Cotton Tree Project. I was part of the process.

“It’s a bop so it’s all synthetic music, which is fantastic. For Eurovision you have to have a song under three minutes, there has to be a key change etc. They said if we don’t make it for the Eurovision, we’ll just release it as a gig.”

Anyone familiar with Crosbie’s live performances, where she sings Patsy Cline and Amy Winehouse, will be surprised by Clouded.

“My gigs are usually very 1950s soul and jazz; slower, sadder stuff, so this was a massive shock for a lot of my friends. They were like ‘it’s a banger; a club tune!’.”

Crosbie is planning on recoding an EP in April of her own songs.

Having only graduated with a Degree in Psychology and English from Maynooth last autumn, Crosbie found herself at home after a planned move to London didn’t pan out due to Covid.

“I found it really difficult to separate home life and work life. My work environment was also my sleep environment, whereas in college you do take the hour to chillax. We had a ton of assignments so I found it difficult to have run for a lot of singing, but it gave me a chance to brush up on my songwriting. I just love the power of words and the power of silence.

“I find the intimacy of sharing what you have written. Singing is my way of expression. It’s not screaming or shouting at someone when I get mad. I bottle all of my emotions up and then I sing. It’s my therapy, I suppose.”

She liked the lyrics in ‘Clouded’.

“I thought that the lyrics like ‘you clouded out my sunshine’ is kind of peculiar in a way, which I found is perfect for me. I find the comfort in the peculiarity of the song. I channelled every heartbreak into it.”

Like all performers, she found Covid really frustrating and can’t wait to perform at gigs and weddings this year.

She hopes to make it in music and believes she will. “I am classically trained. I have performed in operas. I listen to classical, rock, I love AC/DC and Pavarotti and Amy Winehouse. Nowadays people are looking for the next Taylor Swift or Adele. I’d love to be like that but it wouldn’t be me, fitting into that mould. You do have to stay 100pc true to yourself.

"There will be some similarities, but I wish the old style music would creep back in again, but I think there is room for another Amy Winehouse. I think that would be a beautiful place to go, because that is my style.”

Growing up listening to her late father Nick’s vinyl’s.

“Mum, as well. They always had music playing in the house. We had a CD player that played five tapes, so there was a constant flow of music.”

Her twin brother Harrison loves country, so is exposed to so many musical genres.

‘Crazy’ by Cline is one of her favourite songs to sing.

“I change it up with some riffs. Some people might not like it because it didn’t sound exactly like Patsy Cline but if you were to go down the road of people pleasing you’d never win.”

Getting on a play list on Spotify is a target of Crosbie’s, but the most popular format is radio.

“I was played on BBC radio, but I can’t get played on local radio. I have been played on WLR, KCLR, even in Limerick, but from most you don’t get a response.”

A manager told her she has the look. “I said ‘I don’t care, have I got the voice? I would like to think I’m talented enough having been on stage since I was four. I care more about someone’s vocal ability, than their image. If someone speaks to you, it doesn’t matter if they’re missing their head; you’d still enjoy them. Instagram is so huge as a way of portraying yourself.”

‘Clouded’ can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Youtube, Soundcloud.

“It’s on absolutely everything. Just look me up.”

Crosbie had planned to move to London to pursue music in a more open environment.

For now she is on a gap year, honing her craft and musical style.

“You can’t just release something obscure and expect something will love it.

“So often I get asked what’s my back up plan and I just don’t think it’s fair to automatically assume that you’d fail. I know it’s artistic and it’s a tough industry and there is a huge chance you aren’t going to make it on a massive scale, but I fully believe that I was put here to do that. It’s just so frustrating. Do people ask people who want to be a lawyer what their back up plan is if they don’t make it as a lawyer.”

She credits her mother Jo Flood - who works as a personal life coach – as a major inspiration for her.

Crosbie is due to hear back from an audition with Louis Walsh and is busy ahead of releasing original music.

“I’m just trying to put myself out there as much as I can and be positive. The reason I haven’t released some of my own stuff is out of a fear of that intimacy. I have such respect for people who write those heartbreaking songs: who let people in to what has happened to them – is so admirable.

“When I write my heart is on my sleeve and my whole skeleton is open and I don’t know if I should share something depressing with people, but I’m now seeing that I should. Sadly, so many people can relate to so many things but it’s beautiful to know that you are not alone. You can hear that one song on that one day and you go Jesus someone else went through that. I’ll keep fighting on.”