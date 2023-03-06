A trip to Woodies and a coffee in the car – oh how I miss those glorious Lockdown days

It was only a matter of time really before it happened – the fond reminiscing about a simpler time when life was quiet, calm and altogether less frantic. Yes I’m talking about Lockdown and I have to finally confess that at times, I actually miss it.

This recent yearning for the tranquility of Lockdown came about when we visited Woodies at the weekend to purchase a light fixture. Yes, my life is that exciting! I haven’t been to Woodies since Lockdown when a trip to the hardware store became the highlight of my week.

I can remember spending a ridiculous amount of time one day, blow-drying my hair, doing my makeup and choosing my outfit all to go to Woodies to buy a firepit for Himself’s birthday.

The Eldest came with me and the two of us were giddy with excitement as we decided to make a day off by getting a takeaway coffee to drink in the car and incorporating a trip to Dealz to buy all the retro sweets and crisps we could find.

I normally hate hardware stores. They are probably the only type of shop I don’t enjoy. They don’t smell nice, there’s nothing good to buy and they are usually cold and draughty. But on this day during lockdown we whiled away two hours meandering up and down the aisles, checking out paint colours, garden furniture and toilets!

We eventually picked the fire pit we wanted, congratulated ourselves on a job well done and wheeled it out on a trolley to the car only to realise it wouldn’t fit. When we copped on to our stupidity, we started to laugh and couldn’t stop.

Passersby stopped, initially intrigued by our laughter then eager to help as we explained our conundrum. They helped us secure the box into the boot whilst leaving the door open.

Once we had secured our load we drove out the road to Dealz determined to get our scampi fries and Wagon Wheels before heading home. We parked the car and The Eldest gets out looking doubtful. “What if someone robs it or worse what if someone robs the car?” he said peering at the wide open boot.

“We’ll take our chances,” I replied, the lure of a trip to a discount store being too much for me. We came out twenty minutes later to find a group of young fellas leaning up against the car drinking cans of cider.

“We said we’d keep an eye on it for ya, just in case, anyone was thinking of robbing it,” said one lad patting the roof. I muttered my thanks uncertainly, not quite sure if I was going to be mugged.

He hands me and The Eldest a can of cider each – “Here, have one for the road. It’s not like you can go to the pub.”

That’s the kind of stuff I miss.