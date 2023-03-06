Wexford

A trip to Woodies and a coffee in the car – oh how I miss those glorious Lockdown days

Justine O'Mahony

It was only a matter of time really before it happened – the fond reminiscing about a simpler time when life was quiet, calm and altogether less frantic. Yes I’m talking about Lockdown and I have to finally confess that at times, I actually miss it.

This recent yearning for the tranquility of Lockdown came about when we visited Woodies at the weekend to purchase a light fixture. Yes, my life is that exciting! I haven’t been to Woodies since Lockdown when a trip to the hardware store became the highlight of my week.

